New internet provider begins installation in Norfolk. Here’s where it’s starting.

Construction of a full-fledged fiber optic network that will eventually provide all Norfolk residents with a second option for internet service is underway in the Norview and Five Points neighborhoods.

Last year, the city of Norfolk enlisted the services of MetroNet, an internet and phone provider, to install fiber cable all around the city in order to provide an alternative to the sole competitor in the region. Cox Communications is the sole internet provider in Norfolk, and has long been a source of complaints for residents and some city officials.

MetroNet, which was founded in 2005 and is based in Indiana, began construction in November, starting in the neighborhoods north of Norview Road and west of Sewells Point Road, a company spokesperson said.

Kathy Scheller, the company’s director of business development and government relations, said contractors have already began alerting nearby neighborhoods that construction is starting in their neighborhoods too. Residents should start receiving 30-day notices and additional follow ups in the mail followed by clearly marked crews in their neighborhoods.

“Construction has gone extremely well,” Scheller told The Pilot. “I think the important thing that I learned is that once someone ask a question we try to answer it as soon as possible.”

A common question Scheller has received from residents is whether construction will take place on public or private property. She said crews are still working now to install their network on city-owned easements, meaning crews will not need to work on private property.

“Sometimes people have a fence enclosing the public easement, they’ll have a shed on the public easement, so that’s really why we contact people several times before we go into any neighborhood,” Scheller said.

MetroNet’s infrastructure costs for the project will come close to $90 million in Norfolk, according to Scheller. The company also intends to make philanthropic investments and bring jobs to the region for sales people and technicians.

The company offers service in approximately 100 communities and aims to provide fast, commercially available internet speeds to residents and businesses in areas where competition is scarce, Scheller said.

“When we initially approached the city, we were adamant about bringing competition to the city,” Scheller said. “What we found is when competition comes, everything kind of goes to the next level.”

It should take 2 to 3 years to fully install the fiber optic network across the city, though residents in neighborhoods where construction is already underway could begin to sign up for service as early as this summer, Scheller said.

As far as the cost, Scheller said rates will be similar to those posted on MetroNet’s website . Advertised rates include $49.95 a month for 200mbps internet speed and $69.95 a month for 1 gigabit per second speeds.

Residents interested in learning more about upcoming construction can visit the company’s website . Norfolk also provides online updates about the service provider and ongoing construction.

