With another round of snow headed our way, you better make sure your car is clear of snow because it could cost you if not. In New York State you could be fined anywhere between $150 and $850 dollars if your windows and lights are not clear of snow and ice. That also goes for the top of your vehicle. Driving with snow on the roof could cause white-out conditions that are unsafe for drivers behind you on the roads.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO