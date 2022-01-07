ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Most Buffalo Way To Measure Snow [PHOTOS]

By Dave Fields
 4 days ago
We got our first record-breaking snowstorm of 2022 and of course, there is only one way to measure the snow here in Buffalo. That is to use beer cans! Buffalo is known as a football town with a drinking problem so why wouldn't we use beer cans to measure the snow...

