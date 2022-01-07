Charlotte man charged with breaking into vehicle outside Matthews pub

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday after police said he broke into a vehicle outside of a pub in Matthews, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Authorities said officers were called to the Rack’em Pub and Billiards on Windsor Square Drive just before 2:40 p.m. Wednesday regarding a vehicle that had just been broken into.

A witness gave officers a description of the suspect who was found a block away a short time later.

The witness identified the man as the suspect and he was arrested.

Brian Ross was charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, authorities said. He also had an outstanding warrant for damage to property.

