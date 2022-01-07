ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Charlotte man charged with breaking into vehicle outside Matthews pub

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKfSO_0dfNkzrV00

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday after police said he broke into a vehicle outside of a pub in Matthews, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Authorities said officers were called to the Rack’em Pub and Billiards on Windsor Square Drive just before 2:40 p.m. Wednesday regarding a vehicle that had just been broken into.

A witness gave officers a description of the suspect who was found a block away a short time later.

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on FOX46.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

The witness identified the man as the suspect and he was arrested.

Brian Ross was charged with break or enter a motor vehicle, authorities said. He also had an outstanding warrant for damage to property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

One dead after driver ejected in Huntersville crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A driver was killed when they were ejected in a crash on Old Statesville Road in Huntersville Tuesday morning, according to the Huntersville Police Department. The crash happened around 1:47 a.m. on Old Statesville Rd near Stumptown Rd and involved one car, officials said. Medic said one person was […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Matthews, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Matthews, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Matthews, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billiards#Fox 46 News#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte Councilman Braxton Winston facing criminal summons for assault, estranged wife charged

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston is facing a criminal summons after his estranged wife accused him of assault, according to Mecklenburg County court records. Records show Braxton David Winston II, of Charlotte, is accused of assaulting and striking Sheena Hopkins-Winston. A magistrate, who issued this summons, states the offense occurred […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

One person killed in Mooresville house fire: Iredell County Fire Marshal

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a house fire in Mooresville Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mount Mourne Fire Department. The deadly fire happened Tuesday, Jan. 11, along  Foursquare Road. The Mount Mourne Fire Department along with neighboring agencies responded. While firefighters were searching the home, a person was […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy