NHL

Sabres drop 6th straight at home; fall to San Jose

By JONAH BRONSTEIN Associated Press
Bradford Era
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Adin Hill made 37 saves, Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks ended a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Matt Neito and Timo Meier also scored for San Jose, playing...

