ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Pay approved for Snyder County prosecutor

By Marcia Moore mmoore@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 4 days ago

MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Prison Board approved a $51,000 salary for Matthew Cravitz who is taking over as first assistant district attorney.

District Attorney Michael Piecuch recommended the salary be approved after he appointed Cravitz to take over the position held for several years by Brian Kerstetter, who resigned Jan. 3.

Cravitz has served as a part-time prosecutor in Pieuch’s office for 10 years. The DA told the board that he plans to fill the part-time position and will also be searching for a new victim-witness coordinator.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Family speaks out after man receives pig heart in 1st of kind transplant

A 57-year-old man who underwent a first-of-its-kind heart transplant involving a genetically-modified pig heart is in a "much happier place" after the transplant, according to his son. David Bennett Sr., of Maryland, suffered from terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant because of his severe...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Snyder County, PA
City
Middleburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Snyder County, PA
Government
CBS News

American Airlines plane grounded after passenger rushes cockpit, damages controls

An American Airlines flight preparing to take off from Honduras was grounded Tuesday night after a passenger rushed into the cockpit and damaged some controls, CBS Miami reports. American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement and said the passenger was taken into custody by local law enforcement. According to...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Snyder
NBC News

Bank of America to roll back overdraft fees, drop bounced check penalty

Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long charged customers, fees that often amount to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC News

White House vows to provide 10 million Covid tests for schools each month

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would provide schools with 10 million Covid-19 tests every month as it urges districts to keep classrooms open amid a widespread shortage of testing kits. The White House said it will distribute 5 million rapid tests to schools every month. It also vowed...
POTUS
The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
3K+
Followers
112
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy