Pay approved for Snyder County prosecutor

MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Prison Board approved a $51,000 salary for Matthew Cravitz who is taking over as first assistant district attorney.

District Attorney Michael Piecuch recommended the salary be approved after he appointed Cravitz to take over the position held for several years by Brian Kerstetter, who resigned Jan. 3.

Cravitz has served as a part-time prosecutor in Pieuch’s office for 10 years. The DA told the board that he plans to fill the part-time position and will also be searching for a new victim-witness coordinator.