FDA Authorized At-Home COVID-19 Tests: Here Are Your Options and Where To Buy Them

 4 days ago

Following nationwide reports of shortages and escalating case rates, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to a new handful of at-home COVID-19 tests.

COVID-19 Test Kitunsplash.com

Several at-home quick antigen and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 tests, which are the two types of tests generally offered at official testing sites, have been approved by the FDA.

You can search the name on the site's antigen diagnostic testing page for rapid tests, or the molecular diagnostic tests page for PCR choices, to see if a test you own or want to buy is FDA-approved.

Here are four FDA-authorized at-home COVID-19 tests you can buy right now:

Related
FDA authorizes first antiviral pill for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid, the first oral treatment for COVID-19. According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health, the pill can be used to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults and pediatric patients who are 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms (about 88 pounds) who test positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. authorizes German firm Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID-19 test

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. drug regulator has granted emergency use authorization to German health technology company Siemens Healthineers' (SHLG.DE) at-home COVID-19 tests, a move that will boost availability of tests pressured by rising infection cases. The approval comes at a time when companies such as Walmart Inc (WMT.N),...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's your complete guide on which Covid rapid antigen tests work best, where to buy them and how much they should cost

Rapid antigen testing is about to ramp up in Australia as Covid cases soar to new record highs, with classic PCRs testing putting immense pressure on the healthcare system. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday flagged that RAT kits will need to become a major part of the nation's battle against the Omicron variant, with coronavirus infections now climbing past 18,000 a day for the first time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Beware of scams when buying COVID-19 at-home tests

NEW ORLEANS — At-home COVID-19 tests are in high demand right now. If you're one of the many having to resort to buying them online, there are things you need to keep in mind to make sure you get one that's accurate. Testing right now is more important than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FDA warns of fake at-home COVID-19 tests sold online

As the demand for COVID-19 testing rises across the Valley, health officials are warning people of fake at-home test kits being sold online. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, fake and unauthorized at-home testing kits are popping up online as scammers take advantage of the spike in demand and drop in supply.
MCALLEN, TX
King County buys 400k more at-home COVID-19 test kits

SEATTLE - King County has now purchased 700,000 at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Executive Dow Constantine confirmed the purchase Wednesday, saying they bought 400,000 more after buying 300,000 last week. “We’ll be working with partners to get these kits into the community as soon as they arrive, but demand will clearly...
KING COUNTY, WA
Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
