FDA Authorized At-Home COVID-19 Tests: Here Are Your Options and Where To Buy Them

Following nationwide reports of shortages and escalating case rates, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to a new handful of at-home COVID-19 tests.

COVID-19 Test Kit unsplash.com

Several at-home quick antigen and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 tests, which are the two types of tests generally offered at official testing sites, have been approved by the FDA.

You can search the name on the site's antigen diagnostic testing page for rapid tests, or the molecular diagnostic tests page for PCR choices, to see if a test you own or want to buy is FDA-approved.

Here are four FDA-authorized at-home COVID-19 tests you can buy right now: