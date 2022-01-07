ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

1/7/2022: 50-50 weekend…. chilly with some mixed precip….

By Matt Mackie
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge. It’ll be mostly sunny for Saturday…. forecast high temperatures will range from the upper teens into the upper 20s region-wide…. The Futurecast shows freezing rain /...

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain
NBC News

Coldest air in three years coming to parts of the country

Monday started the workweek with 15 million people under wind chill alerts stretching from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the interior Northeast and New England. Wind chills across the Upper Midwest were forecast to be as cold as 45 below zero and wind chills across the Northeast and New England as cold as 35 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Weather Blog: This Wind Isn’t Done With Us Just Yet

Hi everyone! Overnight we saw that strong breeze out of the northwest blow some snow flurries our way from Lake Erie. That is not uncommon during the winter when the “hawk” flies in from east-central Canada. It was visual, but nothing more than a visual captured by radar and our cameras, which showed that continued cold wind and wind chills. Through midday, we will see the wind diminish as a big Canadian high settles down over the Mid-Atlantic. But that high is also dragging the coldest air of this two-day “snap” of winter feel right to your front door. Today, we will...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

East Coast Storms Set Up A Colder Breeze For South Florida This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Recent cold fronts have seemed to bring everything but colder air here to South Florida. Often they are followed by a quick chill before the breeze turns northeast, keeping milder air around along with the moisture. What we need here in South Florida to really drop temperatures is a northwest wind that stays over land as it moves down the entire Florida Peninsula. Once air moves over the Atlantic of the gulf waters, it will warm and pick up moisture which can keep it milder at night and a little cooler in the afternoon. The last few fronts have...
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Chilly weather is here to stay, for awhile

Cold and at times, chilly weather is the order for today. Frost is possible on the north and west sides of the lake for the next couple of nights. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We’re starting Tuesday
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing. Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s. Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.
TEXAS STATE
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/11

Main update will be on setup into the weekend. Still needs more time in the oven. Here is a weaken system Thursday but for now, that one looks more limited in its moisture. Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Quiet Until Friday When It Turns Colder With Light Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Tuesday! A weak weather system will pass to the north of Colorado today. It will drag a band of cloud cover across the state and the wind will kick up from time to time. Some places could see wind gusts as high as 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon. A weak system will pass to our north today. It's dragging a band of cloud cover with it. Some wind will kick up this afternoon as it goes by. Wake up with us on CBS4 This Morning. We're on til 7a. #COwx #4wx @CBS4Dom @michelleCBS4 pic.twitter.com/u48avZ7TVE — Chris...
DENVER, CO
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy