ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

British tycoon Branson to list blank-check firm in Amsterdam, Sky News says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFvLa_0dfNkK7400
Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson wears his astronaut's wings at a news conference, after flying with a crew in Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity to the edge of space at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S., July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Branson is set to launch his first European blank-check company on the Amsterdam stock exchange in the next few months, Sky News reported on Friday, as the British businessman taps investors for takeover targets.

The tycoon aims to list the special acquisition company, or SPAC, on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange instead of the bourse in London, where his Virgin Group empire is based, the report said, citing an unidentified source.

Amsterdam was Europe's top share trading venue in 2021, although British regulators have reformed rules to boost London's role as a financial hub and global centre for listing.

Branson's blank-check company initially aims to raise 200 million euros ($226 million), the Sky News report said.

Virgin Group said it did not comment on "rumour or speculation". Euronext Amsterdam said it did not comment on potential issuers on its markets.

Branson, a serial entrepreneur now recovering from what was described as a mild case of COVID-19, has used SPACs elsewhere.

His space venture Virgin Galactic (SPCE.N) and his satellite programme Virgin Orbit Holdings (VORB.O) went public by merging with SPACs. Last year, a SPAC backed by Branson took consumer DNA-testing firm 23andMe (ME.O) public.

SPACs are shell companies that raise money on stock markets to buy private businesses, providing an easy route for the target to gain a listing without going through the rigorous process of a traditional initial public offering.

($1 = 0.8852 euros)

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

France travel ban: anticipation grows that border will open imminently to UK travellers

Twenty-four days after France abruptly closed its frontiers to British visitors, anticipation is growing that the travel ban on the UK will soon end. One ski operator is so confident that it is selling winter sports trips for the coming weekend.Since 20 December, British travellers have been banned from entering France except for “compelling reasons” – not including holidays and most business trips and family visits.Anyone who is allowed to enter France must quarantine for 48 hours.The measures were introduced at a time when rates of Covid-19 transmission in the UK were soaring in because of the Omicron variant....
TRAVEL
AFP

UK finance reigns in Europe despite Brexit fallout

One year after Britain's formal exit from the European Union, London's powerful City financial sector still reigns on the continent despite losing key business and bankers to rival hubs. "London has spent hundreds of years as a global financial centre. Brexit will not change that, certainly not anytime soon," said Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at Interactive Investor. The City, whose skyscraper offices are largely deserted by Covid restrictions, has yet to strike a post-Brexit deal with Brussels on equivalence, which would allow London-based firms to fully operate in Europe. London has over the past year lost out to rivals on equity trading, struggling to recover ground after a hammering triggered immediately after Britain's EU exit.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
Seekingalpha.com

Richard Branson is said to plan for SPAC on Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange

Billionaire Richard Branson is said to be working on plans for Virgin Group to list a new SPAC in Amsterdam in the coming months. A listing for a SPAC could be announced this quarter, according to a Sky News report earlier, which cited unidentified insiders. The SPAC vehicles is expected to raise around EU200M ($227M).
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Billionaire Branson to launch European SPAC in Amsterdam – Sky News

(Reuters) – Billionaire businessman Richard Branson is set to launch his first-ever European blank-check company on the Amsterdam stock exchange in the coming months, Sky News reported on Friday. The tycoon is looking to list the new special acquisition company (SPAC) on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam instead...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Trump deal partner’s blank-check firm seeks to avoid liquidation

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the blank-check acquisition firm that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture is chasing retail investors to save another of his deals from falling apart. According to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the...
POTUS
Robb Report

After Posting Record Sales in 2021, Rolls-Royce Vows to Stay ‘Rare and Precious’

Rolls-Royce isn’t about to let success go to its head. The luxury marque posted record sales in 2021, but don’t expect that to change a thing at Goodwood. In fact, the brand’s CEO is adamant that it will continue to operate the same way it has for over a century. The British automaker announced Monday that it sold 5,586 vehicles this past calendar year despite the continuing global coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues that have plagued the auto industry. Not only is that a new record for the 117-year-old company, but it represents a 49 percent increase over 2020 sales. It...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky News#Euronext Amsterdam#British#European#Virgin Group#Virgin Orbit Holdings#Spacs
Telegraph

British firms must 'try harder' to make Covid tests, says Sir John Bell

The senior Covid scientist Sir John Bell has warned British manufacturers to “stop complaining and try harder” to make working lateral flow tests, after they claimed widespread shortages were caused by undue reliance on China. Sir John, Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University and one of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin CEO Living On Borrowed Time

Aston Martin is an iconic brand. The British automaker has always been a symbol of style and elegance, but like any other company, the goal is not just to look good but also to make money. The marque has had a troublesome few years of late, which is why Tobias Moers, formerly of Mercedes-AMG, was brought in to revitalize the marque. He joined the automaker in August of 2020 and has since helped keep the brand alive, but Aston Martin is still not in the best financial position. Autocar reports that the man may soon be shown the door. Sadly, it doesn't appear to be a case of if, but when.
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU under pressure after airlines fly thousands of empty ‘ghost flights’ to keep airport slots

The European Union is facing increasing pressure to drop rules that necessitate airlines flying thousands of empty flights, dubbed “ghost flights”, in order to keep coveted airport slots.EU regulations dictate that carriers must operate a certain percentage of their scheduled flights in order to hang onto their take-off and landing slots at airports – failure to do so means they forfeit the slots.Pre-pandemic, this was set at a minimum of 80 per cent of scheduled flights. Since widespread travel disruption caused by coronavirus, the level has been cut to 50 per cent, but it remains difficult for some airlines to...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Appeals Indian Watchdog’s Suspension of Future Deal

Amazon’s tussle with Reliance Industries over the fate of Indian retail conglomerate Future Group has taken yet another legal turn. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whtc.com

Billionaire Richard Branson says recovering from ‘mild’ case of COVID

(Reuters) – British billionaire Richard Branson said on Thursday he was recovering from a “mild” case of coronavirus along with his wife and other family members after they tested positive for the Omicron variant. “Friends & family, including myself and my wife Joan, recently caught omicron. Thanks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Citi to exit Mexican consumer business as part of strategy revamp

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) will exit its Citibanamex consumer banking business in Mexico, the bank said on Tuesday ending its 20-year retail presence in the country that was the last of its overseas consumer businesses. Citigroup's decision to sell or spin off Citibanamex, Mexico's third...
BUSINESS
BBC

Past seven years hottest on record - EU satellite data

The past seven years have been the hottest on record, according to new data from the EU's satellite system. The Copernicus Climate Change Service said 2021 was the fifth-warmest year, with record-breaking heat in some regions. And the amount of warming gases in our atmosphere continued to increase. Governments are...
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

‘Harry and Meghan: Two Troubled Years’ Headlines Blue Ant International Latin American Sales Spree – Global Bulletin

SALES Blue Ant International has closed several sales deals with linear networks and streaming platforms across Latin America on several key titles, highlighted by package deals with DirecTV and Sky Brazil for 20 one-off Royal Family documentaries including “Harry and Meghan: Two Troubled Years” and several nostalgic looks back at the lives and stories of Diana and Queen Elizabeth II, among others. DirecTV and DirecTV Go also picked up “Bathsheba,” a two-part documentary about the real-life stories which inspired “The Conjuring” films, in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Mexico. Other deals included a package of Love Nature documentaries sold to AMC...
WORLD
Reuters

Mexican billionaire Salinas says may acquire Citibanamex

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego on Tuesday said he was considering acquiring Citibanamex, the Mexican consumer banking business of Citigroup, after the U.S. banking giant said it would pull out of the country. Salinas, who is ranked as Mexico’s third-richest man with a family fortune estimated...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Money accumulated during pandemic helps Rolls-Royce hit record sales

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved record sales in 2021 as coronavirus lockdowns led to “a lot of money accumulated worldwide”, the company’s chief executive has said.Torsten Muller-Otvos said the BMW-owned firm delivered 5,586 cars last year, up 49% on 2020.He told a virtual press conference it is “very much due to Covid that the entire luxury business is booming worldwide”.People “couldn’t travel a lot” or spend money on “luxury services” following the outbreak of the virus in 2020, Mr Muller-Otvos said.“For that reason, there is quite a lot of money accumulated worldwide, which was spent on luxury goods. We also profited...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

273K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy