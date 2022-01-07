ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Weather Alert in Northeast: Heavy Snow This Morning; 5-10″ Possible, Isolated Higher Amounts

By Rachel Estrada
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are tracking a quick-moving storm system brushing past the coast this morning, leaving behind some heavy snow for Rhode Island, eastern Connecticut, and Southeast Massachusetts. Here’s a look at snowfall totals as of...

NBC News

Coldest air in three years coming to parts of the country

Monday started the workweek with 15 million people under wind chill alerts stretching from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the interior Northeast and New England. Wind chills across the Upper Midwest were forecast to be as cold as 45 below zero and wind chills across the Northeast and New England as cold as 35 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

The National Weather Service Says Snow Accumulations Possible

Who is ready for some SNOW? Our friends in Nashville got a big storm last week but it looks like it just might be our turn by the weekend. According to the Charlotte Observer, the National Weather Service says a strong storm surge could bring snow to Charlotte this weekend and we could get some accumulation. It is expected to start Saturday. Of course there is plenty of time for this all to change.
CBS Baltimore

Weather Blog: This Wind Isn’t Done With Us Just Yet

Hi everyone! Overnight we saw that strong breeze out of the northwest blow some snow flurries our way from Lake Erie. That is not uncommon during the winter when the “hawk” flies in from east-central Canada. It was visual, but nothing more than a visual captured by radar and our cameras, which showed that continued cold wind and wind chills. Through midday, we will see the wind diminish as a big Canadian high settles down over the Mid-Atlantic. But that high is also dragging the coldest air of this two-day “snap” of winter feel right to your front door. Today, we will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Quiet Until Friday When It Turns Colder With Light Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Tuesday! A weak weather system will pass to the north of Colorado today. It will drag a band of cloud cover across the state and the wind will kick up from time to time. Some places could see wind gusts as high as 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon. A weak system will pass to our north today. It's dragging a band of cloud cover with it. Some wind will kick up this afternoon as it goes by. Wake up with us on CBS4 This Morning. We're on til 7a. #COwx #4wx @CBS4Dom @michelleCBS4 pic.twitter.com/u48avZ7TVE — Chris...
DENVER, CO
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing. Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s. Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.
TEXAS STATE
WBTV

First Alert for possible winter weather this weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are tracking a storm which hasn’t even reached the west coast of the US - but it has the potential to give us some trouble this weekend. The first bump in the road is a cold night tonight. Lows will fall to the low to mid 20s by tomorrow morning. If you’re sending kids out to the bus stop, bundle them up!
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps On Tuesday, Snow Possible This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is here. A warming trend began Monday evening into Tuesday. As of noon, the feels-like temperature in the Twin Cities was 15 degrees. Some areas to the southwest were in the 20s and low-30s. WARMER SUNRISE! Finally above ZERO this morning 👏👏👏 @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/C9Rlwgvrqt — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) January 11, 2022 It will get up to 32 degrees in the metro Tuesday, with the feels-like temperatures in the 20s. Parts of central, western and southwestern Minnesota will be in the mid-30s to low-40s. Again, feels-like temperatures...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

More Snow Incoming: Storm From Canada Will Make US Northeastern Regions Colder

Experts warn that the reasonably tranquil, albeit frigid, weather pattern that sets into parts of the Midwest and Northeast during the second week of January may be short-lived, as they keep an eye on the long-range prediction for additional weather difficulties and any storms. According to weather meteorologists, a storm...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Sunday’s Houston Marathon weather: Cool and dry

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Southeast Texas can expect cool temperatures and increasing cloud cover Tuesday with a slight chance of showers north of the I-10 corridor. Tuesday’s lows will dip into the 40s at most inland locations and will remain in the 50s along the coastline. Temperatures remain cooler...
HOUSTON, TX

