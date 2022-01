PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday was a dark day in Philadelphia as one of the deadliest fires in the city’s history ripped through a rowhome. At least 12 people are dead, including eight children. We’re learning about the people who died in the fire. Loved ones of the victims are heartbroken over the losses of a dozen lives. They say many of the victims were family members. From above, Chopper 3 captured a procession of police vehicles that carried the victims’ bodies from North 23rd Street to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Wednesday night, neighbors placed candles and flowers on the corner of 23rd and Parrish...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO