You can check a Word document for specific issues before you share it with other people. Here's how. You've just created a Microsoft Word document that you plan to share with other people. But before you do, you want to make sure it's suitable for sharing. That means it doesn't contain any hidden personal information, that it will be readable by people with certain disabilities, and that it's compatible with older versions of Word. You can perform all those tasks with the built-in document inspector.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO