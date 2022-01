US greenhouse gas emissions rebounded last year, as the nation attempted a faltering return to a sort of normalcy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Emissions increased by 6.2 per cent from 2020, largely due to a jump in coal-fired power generation, which increased 17 per cent from the previous year, and more diesel-powered, freight trucks hitting the roads packed with consumer purchases.And while emissions remained 5 per cent below levels before the pandemic took hold, the uptick presents another hurdle to reaching short-term US climate targets. President Joe Biden has pledged to cut domestic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in half by...

ADVOCACY ・ 13 HOURS AGO