Skywalk traffic increasing as temperatures drop outside

DES MOINES, IOWA — In 1971 Des Moines leaders saw an idea come to reality. The first skywalk bridge was built downtown. Now there are over four miles of skywalk attached to 55 buildings downtown. The whole idea is to keep people above the icy cold single digit weather outside. Traffic inside the skywalk has picked up from last year during the pandemic.

“Lost a third of my customers right off the bat, but they’re slowly coming back,” said Randy LaFollette, of Downtown Hair Design. “you know everybody’s working from home and on days like this they probably say oh I’m gonna stay home and work though it.”

The skywalk today had people walking to appointments, or going to lunch.

“Takes my body of a few weeks to get used to this cold.. yeah it’s so this below zero stuff is not good,” said Scott Flood, of Cumming. “I wear a lot of layers for sure I also like that my little secret is I go to the Y and there’s a sauna down there and there’s only place I can get warm.”

“Just trying to stay inside as much as I can, and if I do go outside and make sure I bundle up stocking cap gloves heavy coat and everything,” said Jason Potter, or West Des Moines. “Hey it’s Iowa, get used to it, I’ve live here my whole life.”

“Yeah side by side from the cold we hide,” is a lyric sung by Randy Kong, of Des Moines who wrote a song about Iowa’s cold winter. “I’ve sung all over downtown, concerts, anywhere there’s people.

