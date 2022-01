(Willmar MN-) Employers with 100 or more workers are implementing orders from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and masks. OSHA passed the rules months ago and they have been challenged all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard arguments on Friday but have not yet ruled. Some employers, like Swift County, have said they will implement the new rules depending on how the Supreme Court decides. Willmar Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says starting Yesterday they asked all employees to either show proof of vaccination or wear a mask while at work. Holm says they are "anxiously awaiting a ruling from The Supreme Court to see if they uphold OSHA's authority to put these requirements in place." He says if the high court rules against OSHA they will remove the vaccination requirement. Last week Willmar Mayor Marv Calvin says it the OSHA ruling stands and the city has to do regular testing of employees who do not get vaccinated, it could get expensive...

