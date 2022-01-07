Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Falls as RBC, Oppenheimer Downgrade on Valuation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products in Japan, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price to the public of US$4.00 per ADS. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “TKLF.” The Offering is expected to close on or about January 14, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company plans to make a separate announcement regarding commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market when the trading date is finalized.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO