Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Falls as RBC, Oppenheimer Downgrade on Valuation

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are down over 2% in pre-open...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.77% higher to $2,794.72 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $224.61 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Yoshitsu Co (TKLF) Prices 6M ADS IPO at $4/ADS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products in Japan, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price to the public of US$4.00 per ADS. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “TKLF.” The Offering is expected to close on or about January 14, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company plans to make a separate announcement regarding commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market when the trading date is finalized.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades PayPal (PYPL) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams downgraded PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Buy to
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) PT Lowered to $491 at Cowen

Cowen analyst John Kernan lowered the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to $491.00 (from
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (DCRNU) And Tritium Waive Minimum Cash Condition and Post-Closing Financing

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW, DCRNU) ("DCRN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Tritium Holdings
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Downgrades Cogent Communications (CCOI) to Underweight

Wells Fargo downgraded Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) from Equal Weight
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Starbucks
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Upgrades Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) to Outperform

Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum upgraded Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) from Market
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 1.12% to $328.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.26 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly initiates coverage on Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia upgraded iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) from Perform
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Twilio (TWLO) Highlighted as Top Pick for 2022 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron reiterated an Outperform rating and $550.00 price target on Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) highlighting the company as
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Buy Zoom (ZM) Stock as Valuation is Appealing - Citic

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citic analyst Chen Junyun initiated research coverage on Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Buy rating and a $260.00 per share price target. In a client note sent to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Estee Lauder Stock Falls On BofA Downgrade

BofA analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to Neutral from Buy and raised the price target to $375 from $345, suggesting a 4.5% upside. The analyst said the company's growth drivers are being offset by the stock's "full valuation" following a 14% run-up in December alone. Spillane...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Downgrades Target (TGT) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly downgraded Target (NYSE: TGT) from Overweight
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Gilead Sciences (GILD) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison downgraded Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) from
MARKETS

