Michigan State

MI Groups Combat Election Misinformation, Urge Democracy Reform

By WXPR
wxpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity groups have held vigils across Michigan this week to call for voting and democracy reform on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack following the 2020 election. As the U.S. Department of Justice continues to investigate the riot, Congress is taking up voting-rights legislation. Allison Wilcox, leadership...

The Independent

Biden calls for filibuster reform to ‘protect our democracy’ in fiery Georgia speech

President Joe Biden called for the Senate to change the filibuster to pass voting rights in a fiery speech in Georgia. Mr Biden, who spent 36 years in the Senate, explained to a crowd in Atlanta that he did not come to the decision lightly.Mr Biden hailed Georgia Democrats for their grassroots operation that led to him becoming the first Democrat to win the state since 1992 and electing Sens Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. He contrasted those victories by pointing to Republicans passing laws that he said would make it harder to vote.At least 32 new laws in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

After 2020, Trump backers forged election docs in three states

Wisconsin Republicans did not respond well to the state's election results in November 2020, when Donald Trump narrowly lost the state. In fact, after the state Supreme Court affirmed President Joe Biden's victory in Wisconsin, and it came time for state officials to complete the process, some Republicans went in an especially ridiculous direction.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin election commissioners balk at GOP data request

Members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission balked at a massive request for voter data and other information by six Republican state lawmakers, but did not order that the request be denied. Instead, the commission said Tuesday that the lawmakers should be told how much it would cost, how long...
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

elections reforms.

Many are familiar names from last year's infrastructure working group. The latest on elections reform: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Tuesday that the bipartisan working group talking about changes to the Electoral Count Act is also considering a broad range of elections reforms. What they're looking at: The Maine Republican...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
commonwealthmagazine.org

Voting reforms will improve our democracy

THE WORK TO make our democracy more equitable and accessible in Massachusetts remains unfinished. Now that the temporary emergency voting measures for the pandemic have expired, it’s time for Massachusetts to look ahead towards modernizing our elections and removing the many barriers to voting across the Commonwealth. Barriers like:
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.In fiery speeches and interviews, President Joe Biden and top congressional Democrats have seized on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a reason to advance their long-stalled voting, ethics and elections package. Senate Republicans who have repeatedly blocked the legislation, excoriate the measures as a “partisan power grab” and warn that any rule changes will haunt Democrats someday under...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kmmo.com

ASHCROFT ANNOUNCES COUNTDOWN TO PASS ELECTION INTEGRITY REFORM

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced a countdown clock will be displayed on his office’s website to show the time left in the 2022 legislative session to pass election integrity reform. The countdown coincides with the start of session. “I want to continue to bring attention to the importance...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Post

Fixing the Electoral Count Act is no substitute for real election reform

With the Senate finally scheduling action to address the national epidemic of voter suppression and election hijacking laws, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and others in his party have suddenly found an alternative election reform they are signaling they will consider instead. They suggest reforming the Electoral Count Act (ECA), the statute that guides congressional handling of presidential elections once every four years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bpr.org

After The Riot: Election integrity and the future of democracy

Thursday marks one year since insurrectionists stormed the nation’s Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a news conference Wednesday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Connecticut Post

New Mexico weighs voting reforms, holiday on Election Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico would designate Election Day as a state holiday to encourage voting and make it easier to request and cast ballots by mail under a suggested legislative proposal outlined Thursday by the state's top election regulator and governor. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WBUR

Voting access and the future of American election reform

When President Biden marked the January 6th attack on the Capitol by reflecting on the future of this nation. "We must decide what kind of nation are we going to be," the president said. "Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?"
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Washington Post

To stabilize democracy, Congress must reform the way it counts electoral votes

Lawless as it was, the mob attack on the Capitol accompanied an attempt to validate President Donald Trump’s bogus fraud claims through ostensibly legal means. Seizing on vague language in an 1887 law governing Congress’s counting of electoral votes, Republicans such as Sens. Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) sought to reject slates from states Mr. Trump contested — even though their validity was not in real dispute. This was supposedly necessary so Congress could investigate “potential fraud and election irregularities and enact election integrity measures,” as Mr. Hawley put it. In reality, the maneuver would have opened the door to the overturning of the 2020 presidential election, and future ones, by a partisan majority of Congress, whereupon “our democracy would enter a death spiral.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

The World Watches the U.S. Wrestle With Election Reform

Over the past year, citizens from across the United States have pressured members of Congress to advance federal legislation to safeguard the country’s democracy. They’ve marched, called, written, risked arrest, and even engaged in hunger strikes. In 2022, the Senate will have a chance to rise to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

