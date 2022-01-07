ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Governor Walz not planning on statewide mask mandate

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says he has no plans to issue a statewide mask mandate...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 36

Amy
3d ago

He can’t because he’s up for re-election this year. If he does that it’s guaranteed he won’t win. That’s how you know masks are all a political game and don’t actually do anything… also why he hasn’t shut the state down again.

Reply(4)
10
Joanne Stevens
3d ago

he better not shut down schools. Minnesota is not NY or California. They are playing politics and trying to out do each other.

Reply(1)
9
Wulf Jaeger
3d ago

We are completely down playing our immune system! Especially the ability of it to react to new infections. Nutrition ,exercise , fresh air, all help. Older and immune compromised people need to be smart about their lifestyle.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
valleynewslive.com

Mask mandates going back in effect in MN cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota’s two largest cities moved to reimpose mask requirements in businesses and public places as the omicron variant of coronavirus spreads rapidly. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the requirement would take effect in both cities at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. Frey said it’s essential to keep the city healthy and moving, and wearing a mask is an obvious thing to do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

PHOENIX - Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating "No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution's employees to be vaccinated."
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Health
City
Saint Paul, MN
knsiradio.com

Flags Ordered to Fly at Half-Staff After Another First Responder Dies From COVID

(KNSI) – All United States flags and Minnesota flags are to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings on Friday from sunrise until sunset in honor and remembrance of Deputy Sheriff who died from COVID-19. Governor Tim Walz has ordered the flags lowered for Jayme Williams. According to a press release, Williams dedicated 13 years to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office. Williams died Monday after getting sick in the line of duty. He is survived by his wife and three children.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Masking
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's new COVID testing sites start opening Friday

An effort to increase Minnesota's testing capacity begins Friday with the opening of a new COVID community testing site in Anoka. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday the locations of two new Twin Cities COVID-19 testing sites as rising demand for tests puts pressure on current resources. Earlier this week,...
ANOKA, MN
KARE 11

State plans to close Minneapolis nursing home

MINNEAPOLIS — A few months after taking control of the Twin City Gardens Nursing Home in northeast Minneapolis, the Minnesota Department of Health plans to close it down. Back in October, MDH officials said the takeover was a "temporary measure" to ensure resident safety and continued care. On Thursday,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: MDH Director Jan Malcolm Says Omicron Wave Will Bring ‘Highest Numbers Yet’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the surge of COVID-19 cases, we are starting to see some of the restrictions we saw at the height of last winter’s outbreak. Fridley schools are going online and a number of Catholic masses were canceled Sunday. Last winter when COVID-19 numbers spiked, vaccinations were just beginning to be available. Right now, nearly 70% of Minnesotans 5 or older have both doses of the vaccine. But the Omicron variant is so contagious that there are more and more breakthrough cases. Experts continue to say that those who have been vaccinated and boosted have dramatically less of risk of...
FRIDLEY, MN
MinnPost

Twin Cities journalist Mel Reeves dies of COVID-19

Reporter and editor Mel Reeves, who wrote for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, has died of COVID-19. Minneapolis snow plow drivers, street repair and water maintenance workers voted to accept a contract offer from the city, averting a strike. The St. Paul City Council is considering making it a misdemeanor to possess...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
MinnPost

Twin Cities suburbs reluctant to impose mask mandates

Shannon Prather and Liz Navratil write in the Star Tribune: “While Minneapolis and St. Paul have reinstated mask mandates and are considering requiring proof of vaccine to get into bars and restaurants, Twin Cities suburbs are so far steering clear of these policies. The Edina City Council spent nearly two hours wrestling with whether to pass a mandatory mask mandate at a special meeting on Friday. City leaders heard from local health department officials, examined data and charts, and asked dozens of questions. … They ultimately passed a resolution that requested and strongly encouraged residents to wear a face covering in public places but stopped short of a mandate.’”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota AG Ellison quarantining outside US with COVID-19

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020 file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, right, addresses reporters outside the Hennepin County Family Justice Center in Minneapolis. Jury selection begins Monday, March 8, 2021, for Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death. Ellison is the lead prosecutor in the case. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Mask requirements are back in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s two largest cities moved Wednesday to reimpose mask requirements in businesses and public places as the omicron variant of coronavirus spreads rapidly. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the requirement would take effect in both cities at 5 p.m....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 2 Dozen Minnesota Priests Test Positive For COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has announced that nearly two dozen Minnesota priests have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to hold Mass Sunday. Due to the number of infected clergies, there may not be enough fill-in priests to cover Mass in some parishes, according to a statement. Parishes will either have the option to cancel all services or hold a non-Mass Service such as Sunday Celebration in the Absence of a Priest (SCAP) or a Word and Communion Service. According to COVID-19 Mass guidelines provided by The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy