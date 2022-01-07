Governor Walz not planning on statewide mask mandate
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says he has no plans to issue a statewide mask mandate...www.willmarradio.com
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says he has no plans to issue a statewide mask mandate...www.willmarradio.com
He can’t because he’s up for re-election this year. If he does that it’s guaranteed he won’t win. That’s how you know masks are all a political game and don’t actually do anything… also why he hasn’t shut the state down again.
he better not shut down schools. Minnesota is not NY or California. They are playing politics and trying to out do each other.
We are completely down playing our immune system! Especially the ability of it to react to new infections. Nutrition ,exercise , fresh air, all help. Older and immune compromised people need to be smart about their lifestyle.
Comments / 36