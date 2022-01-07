Governor Walz not planning on statewide mask mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the surge of COVID-19 cases, we are starting to see some of the restrictions we saw at the height of last winter’s outbreak. Fridley schools are going online and a number of Catholic masses were canceled Sunday. Last winter when COVID-19 numbers spiked, vaccinations were just beginning to be available. Right now, nearly 70% of Minnesotans 5 or older have both doses of the vaccine. But the Omicron variant is so contagious that there are more and more breakthrough cases. Experts continue to say that those who have been vaccinated and boosted have dramatically less of risk of...

