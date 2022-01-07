From the Pulpit: A new year with God

Seems like this column has become my annual beginning of the year message. Please take me seriously. Do the Lord a great big favor: read your Bible this year!. Imagine that somebody had heroically saved your life in the past. At great risk to their own life, they had plucked you out of the jaws of death. Now imagine that they called you up today saying, “I was wondering if you could do me a little favor.” You would say, “Yes!” Now suppose the friend tells you this: “It may sound strange, but I was wondering if you would take ten or fifteen minutes every morning for this next year to get a cup of coffee ready for me. I’ll stop by the house to get it, but not come in unless you insist.” Most would say, “Absolutely, I’ll even have you in for breakfast.”

