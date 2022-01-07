From the Pulpit: A new year with God

O Lord, my heart is not lifted up; my eyes are not raised too high;. I do not occupy myself with things too great and too marvelous for me. But I have calmed and quieted my soul, like a weaned child with...
Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Many surviving artworks of them are older than this piece, which dates back to the 18th century A.D. In the image, Jesus is portrayed as standing amid a small crowd of other people. Text above the image reads, “Earliest known image of Jesus & his disciples. Coptic Museum in Cairo, Egypt.”
Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
What makes a successful marriage? Pope Francis believes that it ultimately boils down to three words.On Sunday, the 85-year-old told a crowd at The Vatican that the three key words used in every successful marriage are “please,” “sorry,” and “thank you.”Pope Francis claimed the three words are crucial to ending arguments and sustaining a couple’s mutual love and respect.The pontiff has spent years counseling husbands and wives so it makes sense he’s learned a few things that make a partnership last.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“How many times, unfortunately, conflicts originate within the domestic walls due...
In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Forty-seven years ago, I was on a business trip in Conroe, Texas, and decided to attend a 12-step group meeting for people with alcohol problems. I was sober approximately nine months at the time. I’ll never forget that night. The group was celebrating the 20th anniversary of one of...
Pope Francis has used his new year’s message to issue a call for an end to violence against women, saying it was insulting to God.Francis, 85, celebrated a Mass in St Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, appearing to be in good form following an unexplained incident on New Year’s Eve when he attended a service but at the last minute did not preside over it, as he had been expected to.The pontiff wove his new-year homily around the themes of motherhood and women, saying it was they who kept together the threads of life, and used it to make one of...
Seems like this column has become my annual beginning of the year message. Please take me seriously. Do the Lord a great big favor: read your Bible this year!. Imagine that somebody had heroically saved your life in the past. At great risk to their own life, they had plucked you out of the jaws of death. Now imagine that they called you up today saying, “I was wondering if you could do me a little favor.” You would say, “Yes!” Now suppose the friend tells you this: “It may sound strange, but I was wondering if you would take ten or fifteen minutes every morning for this next year to get a cup of coffee ready for me. I’ll stop by the house to get it, but not come in unless you insist.” Most would say, “Absolutely, I’ll even have you in for breakfast.”
Editor’s note: This is one in a series examining the Constitution and Federalist Papers in today’s America. No text is more celebrated as a guide to the genius of our nation’s founders than The Federalist, and no single essay from The Federalist is more celebrated than James Madison’s #10. In it, Madison offers the promise of the “well-constructed union” that tends “to break and control the violence of faction.”
A non-profit organization founded to help vulnerable people in the Custer area will be celebrating its one year anniversary thismonth. God Bless All Inc. was started last January by Custer native Jane Wise, her husband Lester and a group of their friends and has had a productive year. Jane said...
Even though the journey may not necessarily have been an easy one, God has been good to you. God has blessed you. Don’t make the mistake of forgetting that truth. God’s grace and mercy brought you through. [Psalm 91:7] says, “Though a thousand fall at your side, though ten thousand are dying around you, these evils will not touch you.” May you never forget where He brought you from!
We have entered a new year. Time has a way of coming and going, which reminds me of the shortness of life. A verse that captured my attention recently is Psalm 90:12, “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” The English Standard Version says, “… that we may get a heart of wisdom.” These two ideas concerning our hearts and wisdom will bring about the desired result. In other words, as we apply our hearts to wisdom, receiving wisdom will be the byproduct.
Happy New Year! Besides any hot summer day, this is my favorite time of the year. I love that we throw away the old calendar that is on the side of the refrigerator and replace it with something new and fresh. The Apostle Paul said, “… one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on … (Philippians 3:13 & 14)”. Let me encourage you to do that — forget last year and move into the new year like a boss!
Powerful preaching of the whole word of God by fearless and dedicated clergy was the fuel that inspired the American Revolutionary War. Their boldness was a foundation for the American colonists stepping up and defeating the mighty British Army and winning our independence. Colonial preachers such as George Whitefield energized...
The New Year—it’s a time to restart, refresh, and reorganize our lives. Have a habit you want to break? Most people will wait until the new year to break it. Have a habit you want to start? Just wait until the new year to put it into practice. Creating New Year’s resolutions is a practice that possibly dates back thousands of years to the Babylonians. However, we all know that New Year’s resolutions are often broken, forgotten, or dropped at the slightest bit of adversity. Research shows that 80% of people have dropped their resolution by the second week of February each year. So, how can Christians make resolutions that allow them to walk more closely with God and accomplish what they set out to do?
A post shared on Facebook over 150 times claims Pope Francis said the Bible is “outdated” and will be replaced. Pope Francis has not made such an announcement. The claim appears to stem from a satire article. Fact Check:. The image in the Facebook post shows what appears...
We can’t believe that yet another new year is upon us now!. Lots has been happening for us in 2021 and we hope that 2022 will be even more exciting for us and all of you following our cat blog. 2021 in Review:. We have had the largest amount...
The pandemic may have encouraged more people to make changes outside of the annual reminder a new year brings. After a season in which avoiding sickness was on most everyone’s mind, many Americans say their New Year’s resolutions address their health. More Americans say their past resolutions have...
