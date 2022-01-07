Silver Alert issued for missing Greenfield teen
GREENFIELD, Ind (WEHT) – An Indiana Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Greenfield Police Department says Anyia Boyette, 18, has been missing since 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
They say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
They describe her as a black female that is 5’6” and weighs 140 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, pajama pants, and pink boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
