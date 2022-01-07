Man dead after being hit by an SUV on I-5 (San Diego, CA) Nationwide Report

A man lost his life after being hit by an SUV Thursday morning on the freeway near La Jolla. A lane was blocked on a busy stretch of Interstate 5 during rush hour.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place in the northbound lanes of I-5 near La Jolla Parkway and State Route 52 just before 6 a.m. The early reports indicated that the man had been walking on that side of the freeway when he was struck by an SUV [...]

Read More >>

January 7, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.