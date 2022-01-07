ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Initiates Two New Laws Aimed at Fighting Back Against Robocalls

By Traci Taylor
 5 days ago
Have you noticed that the number of calls about your vehicle's extended warranty have tapered off a bit? It might have something to do with two new laws regarding robocalls in New York. Whenever I get one of those calls telling me that my car warranty is about to...

NEWS10 ABC

New year, new laws in New York State

A new year means new laws. In New York, local governments had until the end of the year to decide if they wanted to opt-out of having marijuana dispensaries, minimum wage increases go into effect as well as stricter rules on solitary confinement.
ALBANY, NY
FL Radio Group

Sen. O’Mara, GOP Colleagues Introduce “Take Back New York” Initiative

Immediately after Governor Kathy Hochul presented her first “State of the State” address, Senate Republicans unveiled the party’s legislative agenda for the year called “Take Back New York.” State Senator Tom O’Mara says the agenda proposes what Republicans believe is a comprehensive strategy to help grow local and state economies, focus on the financial challenges facing many middle-class families and small business owners, and make public safety an urgent priority.
POLITICS
NY1

New laws expand protections for domestic workers in New York

Protections and benefits for domestic workers in New York are being expanded under a pair of new laws approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul late last week. The measures include the extension of the state's human rights law to include domestic workers and expanding New York's paid family leave benefit to include domestic workers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

New York Law Firm Can Use Two Names If Not Misleading, Bar Says

Ethics opinion addresses 2020 changes to law firm name ethics rule. A New York law firm can operate under two names to differentiate between separate practice areas without violating ethics rules as long as the names aren’t misleading, the state bar said. The opinion is the latest aiming to...
LAW
beckershospitalreview.com

New York PBMs must get licensure, registration under new law

New legislation will require pharmacy benefit managers in New York to register with the state and obtain a license by 2023, Bloomberg Law reported. The legislation — S.3762/A.1396 — signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul Dec. 31, aims to improve transparency surrounding prescription drug costs and establishes a set of duties and obligations PBMs must follow when performing services, according to a news release. It also enables the department of financial services to enforce the law and receive complaints of PBM violations.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York seeks to expand voting, election laws amid redistricting fight

New York lawmakers in both parties moved on Monday to reject proposed redistricting maps drawn by what has been billed as an independent commission, created as a "reform" to a process that had been previously in the hands of the Legislature. The likely result: Lawmakers could soon be able to...
ELECTIONS
hawaiitelegraph.com

New York prosecutor rules on charges against Cuomo

Sexual harassment allegations against the former New York governor are ?credible,? but he won?t be charged. A district attorney in New York announced on Tuesday that former governor Andrew Cuomo wouldn?t be charged for two separate incidents in which he attempted to kiss two women against their will. "Our investigation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Hochul Announces New Initiative to Get More Kids Vaccinated Against COVID

Governor Hochul has announced a new initiative aimed at getting more children vaccinated against COVID-19. The hashtag 'Vax for Kids' campaign is urging doctors, parents and guardians to do their part to prevent kids from contracting the illness. This effort will include TV, radio, and digital advertising and additional PSA's will be released in the coming weeks. Over 1.5 million New York children between the ages of 5 and 17 have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
KIDS
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
