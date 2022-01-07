DALY: Several fruits are easy to grow in the home garden

“Witches listen to the secrets of the Earth, work in harmony with the powers of the moon and understand the longings of the human soul.” ― Dacha Avelin. Throughout history, women have been condemned for practicing "witchcraft," but what does it mean to be a witch? The definition of a witch is someone who practices witchcraft, but contrary to how they have been commonly portrayed, their intentions don't have to be nefarious. In modern times, the practice of witchcraft often has a strong emphasis on self-help, healing, divination, and empowerment. Although I am not a practitioner of witchcraft, themes like mindfulness and setting positive intentions really resonate with me. I do believe that people can set the tone or vibe for themselves and others around them, and the recommended readings below have a strong focus on creating an environment that centers us and gives us peace. These books covers a lot of different topics including astrology, crystals, herbs, creating sanctuaries, cooking, gardening, and more. Even if you do not identify as a witch, there is much to enjoy as you learn to connect with your home and garden in a different way.

