12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LK4Ua_0dfNd84S00
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock increased by 25.9% to $0.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares moved upwards by 17.91% to $154.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares rose 4.77% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $199.6 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock increased by 4.53% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $78.0 million.
  • Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) stock increased by 4.39% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $86.6 million.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock moved upwards by 4.29% to $30.11. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.

Losers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 10.5% to $0.68 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares declined by 9.91% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $95.4 million.
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares declined by 4.27% to $46.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock decreased by 4.1% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock declined by 2.66% to $33.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock declined by 2.52% to $51.56. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Technical analysis can help identify potential entry and exit points for a company. Yet it is the fundamentals behind the company that will dominate the price action in the long run. Therefore, when a company such as Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) provides forward guidance, it should be noted and followed.
