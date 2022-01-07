ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5qbI_0dfNd5QH00

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Progressive

  • The Trade: The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Claims President Jo John Murphy disposed a total of 5140 shares at an average price of $102.24. The insider received $525,513.60 as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: Evercore ISI Group upgraded Progressive from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $90 to $118.
  • What Progressive Does: Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has over 20 million personal auto policies in force and is the fourth- largest auto insurer in the United States.

Knight-Swift Transportation

  • The Trade: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Executive Chairman Kevin Knight sold a total of 31129 shares at an average price of $62.02. The insider received $1,930,623.69 from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Raymond James recently maintained Knight-Swift with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $62 to $65.
  • What Knight-Swift Transportation Does: Knight-Swift Transportation is by far the largest asset-based full-truckload carrier in the United States. About 80% of revenue derives from asset-based truckload shipping operations (including for-hire dry van, refrigerated, and dedicated contract).

Intuit

  • The Trade: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Exec VP/Chief People & Places Officer Laura Fennell sold a total of 15000 shares at an average price of $607.47. The insider received $9,112,077.11 as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: Intuit, in November, announced secondary offering of 1.548 million shares of common stock.
  • What Intuit Does: Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte).

Lyft

  • The Trade: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) President of Business Affairs Kristin Sverchek sold a total of 12857 shares at an average price of $45.06. The insider received $579,293.99 from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Google is partnering with Lyft and Kakao Mobility to integrate their driver apps into android auto.
  • What Lyft Does: Lyft is the second- largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S., connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Lyft recently entered the Canadian market in an effort to expand its market outside the U.S.

Walt Disney

  • The Trade: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Executive Vice President, Controllership, Finance and Tax Brent Woodford sold a total of 2868 shares at an average price of $158.89. The insider received $455,696.52 from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Macquarie lowered the price target on Walt Disney to $185 from $195 and kept an Outperform on the shares.
  • What Walt Disney Does: Walt Disney owns the rights to some of the most globally recognized characters, from Mickey Mouse to Luke Skywalker. These characters and others are featured in several Disney theme parks around the world. Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and also operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Makes First Buy In An EV Maker In 2022 — And It's Not Tesla

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday raised its exposure in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) on the dip. Ark Invest bought 14,859 shares — estimated to be worth $633,439 based on the day’s closing price — in Xpeng, marking the money managing firm’s first buy into any electric vehicle stock in 2022.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

5 Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2022

Electric vehicle stocks have been heating up in recent years — both in investor sentiment and stock price. As a globe, it seems we are headed to almost all-electric vehicles sooner rather than later, with some government bodies having stepped in to encourage the transition to EVs by providing specific subsidies. If you’re an investor who believes in the growth of the EV sector, here’s a short list of five EV stocks to watch in 2022.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Tyson Foods 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.05% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSN: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.13 shares of Tyson Foods at the time with $100. This investment in TSN would have produced an average annual return of 12.13%. Currently, Tyson Foods has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Android Auto#Walt Disney Company#Pgr#Evercore Isi Group#Progressive Does#Knx#Intuit#Intu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Motley Fool

This Stock Could Be a Surprise Growth Pick in 2022

This growth stock reported record gross profits in its most recent quarter. Tilly's is selling at a bargain price-to-earnings ratio. Management is taking advantage of good macro conditions for retailers. Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is a little-known retailer headquartered in Irvine, California. Like many other non-essential businesses, it was devastated at the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.77% higher to $2,794.72 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $224.61 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Top strategist David Rosenberg warns of a massive market bubble that could pop this year — and makes a contrarian call to buy Treasury bonds

David Rosenberg warned of sprawling asset bubbles and predicted a painful correction. The Rosenberg Research boss suggested tighter monetary and fiscal policies could fuel deflation. Rosenberg said US households have overinvested in stocks, and suggested buying Treasury bonds. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
97K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy