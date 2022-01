There were 2 winning Powerball tickets sold for the $632M Powerball drawing. If you live in Wisconsin or California, you might want to check your Powerball ticket ASAP. You could be more than $300 million richer. One winning ticket was sold in each of the two states, meaning two lucky people will divvy up the Powerball’s $642 million jackpot, according to U.S. Lottery officials. The numbers that were drawn Wednesday night were 06, 14, 25, 33, and 46, with a Powerball number of 17. As of early Thursday evening, neither winner with the winning Powerball tickets had come forward, lottery officials say. They have 180 days to do so. What’s the most you’ve won playing the lottery?

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO