ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Meat prices are at an all-time high — and they might go even higher

By Alessandra Young
cbs17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’ve been shopping for groceries lately, you may have noticed meat prices are at an all-time high. The owner of Tate Meatworks, Grant Tate, said in all his years in the meat industry, he’s never seen prices skyrocket like this. He...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Related
SCNow

Why you should expect higher prices on milk, eggs, cheese and meat

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us why the prices of some grocery store staples are rising. Is Omicron on its way out? Plus more COVID-19 news. Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S. But, officials warn there is still a lot more to worry about.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#Spartanburg#Ribeye#Covid#Chicken
hoosieragtoday.com

U of Illinois Sees Higher Corn and Soybean Break-Even Prices

The University of Illinois’ Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics set its corn and soybean break-even prices for 2022. Break-even prices farmers need to reach to cover their total cost of production are projected at $4.73 a bushel for corn and $11.06 a bushel for soybeans. These break-even prices are quite high compared to historical levels.
ILLINOIS STATE
kitco.com

How high could lithium prices go?

It’s the question on everyone’s lips and we had a crack at answering it in the December issue of Battery Materials Review. It’s a difficult question because lithium prices are now in virgin territory (they’ve never been this high) and how do you model something when you don’t have a frame of reference?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Florida Star

Gas Prices Just Keep Going Higher And Higher

Demand for motor fuels in the U.S. economy does not warrant the current price at the pump, though analysts told Zenger they do expect these elevated prices to continue for most of the year. Travel club AAA listed a national average retail price of $3.30 for a gallon of regular...
TRAFFIC
dcvelocity.com

Consumer expectations remain high despite delays, shortages, and higher prices

Consumer expectations remain high despite supply chain delays, product shortages, and rising costs, leaving retailers focused more than ever on creating a seamless shopping and delivery experience, according to research from technology firm SOTI, released Monday. SOTI, which provides mobile and IoT device management solutions to a wide range of businesses, published the research findings in its From Clicks to Ships: Navigating the Global Supply Chain Crisis 2022 report. The research aimed to reveal how consumer behaviors are changing due to the pandemic, increased inflation rates, and supply chain problems. The company surveyed 10,000 consumers in eight countries, including the United States. Global economic concerns continue to pinch consumers worldwide. Among the report’s findings, more than half (52%) of U.S. consumers said items have become more expensive, and almost two thirds of shoppers (61%) said that one or more items they need are no longer available for immediate purchase. This has pushed consumers to settle for alternative products or turn to a different retailer to find items in stock, according to the report. The research also found that pandemic-induced consumer buying practices are here to stay, with nearly three-quarters of respondents saying they will continue to buy online, with purchases either delivered or picked up in store. When it comes to online buying in 2022, the research found that: 57% of respondents are less likely to order an item that requires shipping from overseas than a year ago; 56% find shipping time the most frustrating aspect of ordering online; 49% expect same-day in-store pickup for any item they order online; 42% say they will look elsewhere if delivery or pickup of an item is more than two days; 42% say they are buying more online and having purchases delivered directly to them. The trends place a growing emphasis on the need for supply chain agility and a seamless customer experience, according to SOTI. “Retailers need to find a way to accelerate innovation and implement technology to communicate with consumers and partners, while also taking into consideration the fact that we’re still very much in a state of flux,” Shash Anand, vice president of product strategy at SOTI, said in a statement announcing the research. “This places a premium on the need for flexibility and scalability.” Transparency and visibility are key as well. Nearly 70% of respondents said they expect to know where their order is within the delivery process at all times, and 64% said they are likely to do repeat business with brands that can deliver goods the fastest. Nearly 50% said they’d be more likely to do business with retailers that offer multiple return points, the research also found. Consumers from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, and Australia participated in the report.
BUSINESS
vcpost.com

IoTeX’s 2021 Meteoric Growth Sets Stage for Even Greater All-Time-Highs in 2022

↑ Over 100 positions in token rankings on CoinMarketCap. ↑ Over 250,000% social growth, according to LunarCrush ranking. The year 2021 has almost come to an end. The cryptocurrency and blockchain space hit many milestones these past 12 months. It's been a record year for the crypto market, which briefly surpassed $3 trillion in November. In February, Bitcoin's market cap went over $1 trillion for the first time in history. The NFT market saw its best year yet with over $23 billion in trading volume, and blockchain-based metaverses had over $500 million in trading volume. And the introduction of the Metaverse promises an even bigger year for the blockchain space in 2022.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Rose Price Analysis:- The bulls are trying to break the all-time high again but will they succeed?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, the price is taking support on the 20MA, as the bears failed to break the support and bulls made a comeback now the price has hit resistance as the bulls failed to break it. Are the bears making a move to make the trend bearish? For that, let’s look at the technical analysis to find out. Firstly, we can see the MACD shows a green histogram as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that lines will change their direction.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Goods Trade Deficit Widens To All-Time High

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.30% to 36,508.19 while the NASDAQ rose 0.09% to 15,796.27. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.25% to 4,798.34. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 54,148,540 cases with around 842,160 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,808,880 cases and 480,590 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,254,700 COVID-19 cases with 618,720 deaths. In total, there were at least 283,309,330 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,433,640 deaths.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy