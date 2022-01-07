At $4,500, Is This T-Topped 1990 Nissan 300ZX A Top Bargain?

I think it’s safe to say that BMW, perhaps even more than most carmakers, is very committed to certain visual elements that make up the company’s distinctive front end, the face of the car. The kidney grilles are, of course, the best-known and most distinctive element, but another key component of the face is BMW’s use of quad headlamps, a pair on each side, something the company has been using (off and on) since the early 1970s, at least. But what if I were to tell you that on many BMWs, there’s a dirty secret about those quad lamps? Would you be able to handle it? I hope so. I really do.

