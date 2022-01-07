How common nutritional supplements may protect against traumatic brain injuries in sports
By Virginia Tech
MedicalXpress
4 days ago
The pouring rain and blustery wind gusts are brutal. The crowd is bone-chillingly cold, but they don't care. Their favorite football team is on the field. Suddenly, a player turns up the tempo, plowing full force into the opponent. Cheers erupt in the stands. The player jumps up, shakes...
A new UCSF study that mapped the neural connections of newborns with two different kinds of brain injuries found the maps looked very different—and were linked to significantly different developmental outcomes years later. The study, published today in PLOS ONE and led by UCSF pediatrics, neurology and radiology researchers,...
Physical exercise has many benefits, including keeping muscles and bones strong, improving heart health, lowering blood pressure and promoting mental health. There are countless studies that confirm the important benefits associated with exercise and demonstrate that we should continue being physically active, particularly as we age. In a new study,...
Exercise is good for you. Breaking a sweat has been shown to improve nearly every organ in the body, fight nearly every disease doctors diagnose and improve nearly every health condition that you might live with on a daily basis. It gets even better. A new study finds exercise boosts...
Vaccination is still the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19, but a new study suggests that immune system activation of T-cells by common colds may offer some protection as well. Imperial College London study author Dr. Rhia Kundu explains, “We found that high levels of preexisting T-cells, created by the body when infected with other human coronaviruses like the common cold, can protect against COVID-19 infection.” Kundu added, “While this is an important discovery, it is only one form of protection, and I would stress that no one should rely on this alone. Instead, the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to be fully vaccinated, including getting your booster dose.” This study might also provide a blueprint for a second-generation, universal vaccine that could prevent infection from current and future variants. (UPI)
Traumatic brain injury takes an emotional toll that can last for decades. Anger, sadness, and shame are commonly felt by people who have survived traumatic brain injury. Acceptance of our self and our emotions helps us mourn losses so we can better move forward. One and a half million people...
TBI-related psychosis likely results from significant damage to frontal and temporal regions with associated dopaminergic dysfunction. Schizophrenia is most often marked by dopaminergic dysfunction, with enlarged ventricles being the most common clinical indicator on imaging. Diagnostic clarity is important for effective treatment, especially when considering type and dose of antipsychotic...
A mother in England never thought that her toothache would turn out to be an incurable salivary gland cancer. While it is unknown what caused Palfrey’s salivary gland cancer, it is known that HPV causes a large percentage of head and neck cancers. Some cancer warriors will live cancer-free...
In a study published in Hypertension Queen’s University researchers found flavonoid-rich foods, including berries, apples, pears and wine, appear to have a positive effect on blood pressure levels. Flavonoids are compounds found naturally in fruits, vegetables and plant-based foods such as tea, chocolate and wine. Flavonoids are broken down...
Older adults who drink moderate amounts of alcohol may have a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and a lower risk of mortality from all causes, compared to those who do not drink, according to a study published last month in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The study looked at...
New kidney research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine is raising concerns that long-term use of drugs commonly prescribed to treat high-blood pressure and heart failure could be contributing to kidney damage. Patients should continue taking the medications, which include the well-known and widely used ACE inhibitors, the...
In a new study from Flinders University, researchers found people who suffer from both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea are more likely to suffer from heart problems and are almost 50% more likely to die. Insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea are the two most common sleep disorders, affecting 10 to...
Menopause is often accompanied by an array of symptoms that can detract from a woman's quality of life. A new study suggests that the severity of some of those symptoms—especially depression and sexual dysfunction—were linked to a woman's cognitive performance. Study results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
A recent study links anxiety behavior in rats, as well as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in military veterans, to increased myelin—a substance that expedites communication between neurons—in areas of the brain associated with emotions and memory. The results, reported by scientists at the University of California, Berkeley,...
In a breakthrough that holds significant promise for early diagnosis and better treatment of psychiatric illness, researchers have for the first time used neurons derived from human stem cells to predict the cardinal features of a psychiatric illness, such as psychosis and cognitive deficits in patients with schizophrenia. A study...
In a minute, an average of 100 people die somewhere in the world. Scientists say the time near this inevitable demise could be powered by something "amazing and mysterious" taking place in someone's head. For years, scientists have been studying the brain processes of a human when it dies, and...
In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) – A leading medical group has updated a guideline for treating pain and numbness caused by diabetes. The problems, which affect the hands and feet, are the result of nerve damage, also known as diabetic neuropathy. The new guideline from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) aims to help doctors pick the best oral and topical treatments for the painful disorder.
