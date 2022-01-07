ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How common nutritional supplements may protect against traumatic brain injuries in sports

By Virginia Tech
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pouring rain and blustery wind gusts are brutal. The crowd is bone-chillingly cold, but they don't care. Their favorite football team is on the field. Suddenly, a player turns up the tempo, plowing full force into the opponent. Cheers erupt in the stands. The player jumps up, shakes...

earth.com

How physical activity protects the brain from aging

Physical exercise has many benefits, including keeping muscles and bones strong, improving heart health, lowering blood pressure and promoting mental health. There are countless studies that confirm the important benefits associated with exercise and demonstrate that we should continue being physically active, particularly as we age. In a new study,...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Severity of menopause symptoms can affect a woman's cognitive performance

Menopause is often accompanied by an array of symptoms that can detract from a woman's quality of life. A new study suggests that the severity of some of those symptoms—especially depression and sexual dysfunction—were linked to a woman's cognitive performance. Study results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Anxiety and PTSD linked to increased myelin in brain's gray matter

A recent study links anxiety behavior in rats, as well as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in military veterans, to increased myelin—a substance that expedites communication between neurons—in areas of the brain associated with emotions and memory. The results, reported by scientists at the University of California, Berkeley,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious 'Brain Tsunamis' Occuring Moments Before Death Observed in Humans

In a minute, an average of 100 people die somewhere in the world. Scientists say the time near this inevitable demise could be powered by something "amazing and mysterious" taking place in someone's head. For years, scientists have been studying the brain processes of a human when it dies, and...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
Fairfield Sun Times

Experts Issue Guidelines on Diabetes-Linked Nerve Damage

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) – A leading medical group has updated a guideline for treating pain and numbness caused by diabetes. The problems, which affect the hands and feet, are the result of nerve damage, also known as diabetic neuropathy. The new guideline from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) aims to help doctors pick the best oral and topical treatments for the painful disorder.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

