How common nutritional supplements may protect against traumatic brain injuries in sports

Vaccination is still the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19, but a new study suggests that immune system activation of T-cells by common colds may offer some protection as well. Imperial College London study author Dr. Rhia Kundu explains, “We found that high levels of preexisting T-cells, created by the body when infected with other human coronaviruses like the common cold, can protect against COVID-19 infection.” Kundu added, “While this is an important discovery, it is only one form of protection, and I would stress that no one should rely on this alone. Instead, the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to be fully vaccinated, including getting your booster dose.” This study might also provide a blueprint for a second-generation, universal vaccine that could prevent infection from current and future variants. (UPI)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO