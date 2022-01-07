ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Americans do not remember Jan. 6 Capitol riot as one people

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5tBP_0dfNbaih00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Side by side at ground zero on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a Republican governor read from the Gettysburg Address and a Democratic governor read from the Declaration of Independence as Americans everywhere mourned and remembered as one people.

On Thursday, in contrast, the anniversary of the assault on the U.S. Capitol exposed a nation of two peoples.

Democrats, led by one angry president standing in the gleaming hall of statues overrun a year ago by the pro-Trump mob, remembered. Republicans in large measure moved on.

How a nation mourns and remembers has long been fundamental to America’s glossy ideal of shared values, common purpose and familiar sense of history. The division on this day showed a country far removed from that.

Local lawmakers who lived through the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack reflect on that day

The counterpoint to President Joe Biden’s plea to save democracy and to the moment of mute remembrance led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was a day of silence from most of the Republican lawmakers who, just like the Democrats, had been hunted by the attackers.

“How dare anyone — anyone — diminish, belittle or deny the hell they were put through?” Biden demanded. “We saw it with our own eyes. … The lies that drive the anger and madness we saw in this place, they have not abated.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina acknowledged Jan. 6, 2021, was a “dark day in American history.” But he accused Biden of mining it for political gain.

“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” he tweeted.

Outside Washington, vigils planned for the day were scattered and largely split along ideological or party lines.

It was wholly unlike Sept. 11, 2002, when doves were sent aloft, cannons fired and choirs across the country sang Mozart’s Requiem. New York’s Republican governor, New Jersey’s Democratic governor, the ex-mayor (and future Trump lawyer) Rudy Giuliani and Republican President George W. Bush joined New York City crowds in commemoration of a day honored worldwide.

In that unified, wounded and vengeful time, Americans were gung-ho about a war in Afghanistan that would last so long it was fought by troops who weren’t born when it began.

For his Jan. 6 remarks, Biden chose not the White House but the scene of the crime, which is also the seat of democracy. He spoke from a mirror-polish circular platform in Statuary Hall. He and Vice President Kamala Harris had no live audience before them for their televised remarks.

Biden’s raw edge showed through his carefully-scripted speech as he called out Donald Trump repeatedly, not by name but by position — “the former president.” “He’s a defeated former president,” Biden said, practically spitting out “defeated.”

“You can’t love your country only when you win,” he said of the attackers whom some Republicans brand as “American patriots.”

With revulsion, he recalled the American flags brandished as spears by the rioters and the mock gallows they erected outside for Vice President Mike Pence when he was inside, preparing to carry out his ceremonial duty of affirming the election result.

“I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy,” Biden said.

The events of that day brought a measure of unity in the first shockwaves as top Republicans joined Democrats in assailing Trump’s exhortation to his followers to “fight like hell” at the Capitol. Graham notably said he was through with Trump, a separation that could be measured in weeks, not the forever he suggested.

That commonality dissolved within hours, after shaken lawmakers regrouped to certify Biden’s victory. Trump’s hold on the party has only tightened since.

Many Republican officials, it is said, remain aghast at Trump’s machinations. But you have to take a Democrat’s word for that.

“Just about every one of them is so afraid of Donald Trump,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York told CBS.

“Even when they whisper to us that they don’t like what he’s saying, don’t agree with what he’s saying, they’re afraid to resist him. He has a power over the Republican Party right now that is damaging.”

Polls help illustrate that power, suggesting that two-thirds of Republicans believe Trump’s thoroughly debunked allegations that the election was fraudulent.

And despite the graphic violence that unfolded before the cameras on Jan. 6, 2021, only about four in 10 Republicans recall the attack as very or extremely violent, compared with nine in 10 Democrats, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Even one of the most divisive figures of the 9/11 era bemoaned the divisions of today.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney came to the Capitol with his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the few Republicans to go all in to stand up to Trump. He said today’s Republican Party is not the party he represented in Congress before joining the Bush administration.

“It’s not a leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years,” he told reporters. In a statement, he expressed disappointment “at the failure of many members of my party to recognize the grave nature of the January 6 attacks and the ongoing threat to our nation.”

In Florida, Trump canceled a news conference, opting instead to issue statements laced with election falsehoods reheated from his protracted, losing fight to stay in power after his defeat.

On the eve of the anniversary of the insurrection, he falsely accused the Biden administration of moving toward a federal mask mandate and implored his supporters — “MAGA nation” — to “rise up.”

But on Thursday, a year after people fought “like hell” for him, they did not rise again.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchin kills voting rights moments before Biden’s speech

Sen Joe Manchin effectively killed voting rights hours before President Joe Biden was set to give a speech in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, saying the filibuster was an important rule for the Senate.The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition to changing the filibuster comes also as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to put voting rights legislation up for a vote as soon as Wednesday.“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,” he told CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane. Mr Manchin said the filibuster is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Ted Cruz is forcing Democrats into an uncomfortable pipeline vote

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published “Common Sense,” the single most influential pamphlet advocating the idea of American independence from British rule. “One of the strongest natural proofs of the folly of hereditary right in kings, is, that nature disapproves it, otherwise she would not so frequently turn it into ridicule, by giving mankind an ass for a lion,” he wrote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#United States#Protest#Americans#Ap#Democratic#Democrats#The Pro Trump#Republicans#House
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden gets a rude welcome to Georgia

SO MUCH FOR UNITY — Democratic leaders hoped to spend the week before Martin Luther King Jr. Day presenting a united front for voting rights legislation and blasting Republicans as undemocratic. So much for that. Multiple high-profile voting rights leaders are planning to skip President JOE BIDEN’s speech on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS News

Trump claims absolute immunity in attempt to toss January 6 suits from Democrats, Capitol Police officers

Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump argued Monday that he is entitled to broad immunity from civil lawsuits attempting to hold him accountable for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as they sought to convince a federal judge to toss out a trio of lawsuits filed against him in the wake of last year's violent assault.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Steve Bannon goes on bizarre rant about Michelle Obama’s voter drive

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon denounced a vow from former first lady Michelle Obama to engage in voter registration efforts, suggesting that the move was a response to his own strategy aimed at asserting control over the GOP on behalf of Donald Trump.The ex-Trump administration official, who was ousted from the White House in the early days of Mr Trump’s presidency, went on a bizarre rant during his “War Room” podcast in response to an ad placed by Ms Obama in The New York Times which touted the group effort by Democratic-leaning organisations to register more than 1...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Joe Biden Calls For Setting Aside Filibuster To Pass Voting Rights Bills: “This Is One Of Those Defining Moments In American History”

UPDATE, 1:48 PM PT: Joe Biden characterized pending voting rights legislation in historic terms, as he called for changing the filibuster rules of the Senate to pass them. That includes getting rid of the 60-vote threshold specifically for the purposes of passing two voting bills. The legislation would, among other things, end gerrymandering, ensure early and mail-in voting and reestablish protections for minorities’ access to the polls. “Let the majority prevail, and if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this,” Biden said in his speech from Atlanta. Biden,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy