Lee Brice's Uncle Al is the cheerleading 'Soul' we all need in life

By Monica Rivera
 4 days ago

After wrapping 2021 with his record breaking single, “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice knew finding another song with the same kind of magic could be tough.

As he began his search for his next single, it’s Lee’s Uncle Al who gave the thumbs up on “Soul,” which ultimately gave Lee the confidence to move forward with something so outside of his comfort zone.

“At first, I was like, ’I don’t know how people are going to take it,’” Lee told Audacy’s Katie Neal of the track that has more of a funky feel than his fans may be used to. “You know? My Country music fans, especially the real Country music fans.”

Lucky for Lee the song made it into the hands of one of the most Country guys he knows… Uncle Al, who turned out to be a big fan.

“Uncle Al is that country-est man you’ve ever met in your life, and Uncle Al never really calls me, he don’t really call me for anything,” Lee explained before detailing a call he got from his family member after hearing the song.

“Well, I get a call, ‘Hey Lee, it’s Uncle Al!’” Brice said, impersonating his uncle with a strong southern draw. “[He said] ‘Man, I just heard that new song ‘Soul,’ Boy, that’s going to be your fastest #1 ever, boy. Daggum!’”

That’s quite the compliment from the so-called “Country-est” man we’ve ever met!

“I was like, ‘OK, if uncle Al likes it, I should be OK with the Country music fans,” Lee laughed.

Appears to us Uncle Al has pretty good taste since we can’t stop listening to the new song. No surprise to us as Lee’s voice can make singing the ingredients on a shampoo bottle the next #1.

The proof is in his many accolades, including his recent accomplishment of having the song of the year with “One Of Them Girls,” for SESAC, ASCAP and BMI — something that has never been accomplished before in the history of Country music.

Watch our full interview with Lee Brice above.

