Granbury, TX

Woman, child released from hospital after accidental shooting in Granbury

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

A mother and child have been released from a Fort Worth hospital a day after they were accidentally shot by the woman's older child in the parking lot of a Granbury Walmart.

The family was in the parking lot with father and mother standing outside their vehicle when the two-year-old found a pistol concealed between the front seat and center console.

Police say the gun discharged, sending a bullet through the leg of the woman's 18-month-old and then into her side. They were both treated overnight and released Thursday afternoon.

