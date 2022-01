Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) business transformation since the depths of the financial crisis has been simply remarkable under Brian Moynihan's leadership. The bank went from one of the institutions whose viability was being questioned to a leaner institution with excellent asset quality, a focus on efficiency, and industry-leading technology. And investors who bought during the turbulent times have been handsomely rewarded. Over the past 10 years, Bank of America has delivered a staggering 820% total return, and investors who bought during the worst points of the financial crisis have done even better.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO