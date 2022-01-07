ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Brittany Mullins
eatingbirdfood.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese healthy chocolate chip cookies are soft, chewy and guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth. They’re made with whole wheat flour, coconut oil, Greek yogurt and coconut sugar. There’s no butter and no chilling required!. Healthy eating 100% includes treats in my book! While I don’t go...

www.eatingbirdfood.com

