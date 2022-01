You don’t typically think of Rolls-Royces as being cars that need updating. The Rolls-Royce Phantom is the self-proclaimed best car in the world, without any true competitors, so why does it need updating? In reality, all cars need updating, as customers have the attention spans of goldfish and constantly want the next shiny thing. That’s especially true for uber-rich people, as they have so much money, and so many things, that it’s easy to get bored with the luxuries they already have. Which is why the good folks in Goodwood are facelifting the Phantom, as seen in these new spy photos. (We don’t own the photos but they can be seen here)

