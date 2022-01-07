ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Geary County Community Outlook Conference is scheduled Jan. 26

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has provided information about an upcoming event where business and community leaders will talk about relevant economic issues...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

 

JC Post

School board conducts their annual reorganization

Ron Johnson is the new president of the Geary USD 475 Board of Education. He was elected by his fellow board members to serve in that capacity for the next year. ( Photos courtesy USD 475 ) Kristy Haden was elected to serve as vice president for the school board...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

County plans to refocus on a proposed EOC

For some time county officials have been talking about a proposed emergency operations center in the basement of the Geary County Office Building. Now it appears they will try to focus attention on another location. Alex Tyson, Commission Chair, said Monday that it's imperative that they begin looking for a...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Alex Tyson becomes Geary County Commission Chairman

Alex Tyson is the new chairman of the Geary County Commission. His election was approved by his fellow commissioners, Trish Giordano and Keith Ascher, during the annual reorganization of the governing body on Monday. Tyson will serve as chairman for the next year. "I'm honored and it's a great job...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

State's largest school district board meeting suspended over masks

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The board for largest school district in Kansas met for their first meeting of 2022 Monday night. The meeting ended before it started. USD 259-Wichita board president Stan Reeser suspended the meeting after board members and others in attendance refused to follow the district’s mask requirement.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Staff absences plague schools, health care amid COVID surge

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Employee absences fueled by a surge in COVID-19 cases are straining Kansas hospitals, schools and emergency services and raising questions about whether some court trials might need to be delayed. When students returned from break last week in the Wichita school district, 1,274 of the...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

GCH updates COVID-19 statistics

Since theirlast update on Wednesday, January 5th, GCH officials reported that the hospital has tested 306 individuals for COVID-19, with 118 of those positive. That was a positivity rate of 38.6%. GCH is continuing to experience a significantly high call volume on their COVID hotline due to an increased infection...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Expect a change in Covid-19 quarantine length for public schools

Geary USD 475 Superintendent Dr. Reggie Eggleston reported to the school board Monday night that in the past quarantines for students and staff have lasted ten days. But new information has been received from State Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson, looking at a five-day period with the continued wearing of a face mask. "So the five days will allow us to bring staff back, students back of course and keep schools running. With the ten days as numbers increase with staff you run into the possibility of having to shut a school down. "
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Building for the Future

All that’s left of the original home at the ranch is a foundation underneath an apple tree. Eventually, after years of sitting vacant, it was deemed unsafe and summarily demolished. I never got to see the inside, but I remember badly wanting to walk through the door and explore the rooms my great grandparents had inhabited at one time.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Community Corrections in Kansas in crisis

Following nine years of flat funding, Riley County Community Corrections and its sister agencies around the state are in crisis. Riley County Community Corrections Director Shelly Williams told the Board of the Board of Commissioners Monday that her agency needs its direct support and action in order to fulfill its mandated mission.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

County Commission will reorganize on Monday

Geary County Commissioners are scheduled to conduct their annual reorganization on Monday about 1:15 p.m. That will involve election of a chairman, vice chairman and secretary, plus appointment of commissioners to different public boards and advisory committees. The governing body will be in session from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m....
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Historical Society hires a new Programs and Education Director

Patsy Johnson is the new Programs and Education Director for the Geary County Historical Society. Her hiring was announced this past week by the Director of the Historical Society, Heather Hagedorn. Johnson has a longtime education background. She has served as the STEM Coordinator for Manhattan Catholic School and has...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
