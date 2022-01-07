Geary County Community Outlook Conference is scheduled Jan. 26

Geary USD 475 Superintendent Dr. Reggie Eggleston reported to the school board Monday night that in the past quarantines for students and staff have lasted ten days. But new information has been received from State Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson, looking at a five-day period with the continued wearing of a face mask. "So the five days will allow us to bring staff back, students back of course and keep schools running. With the ten days as numbers increase with staff you run into the possibility of having to shut a school down. "

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO