HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a man in Midtown more than a year ago. Investigators said on Jan. 9 at 2:45 a.m., Layvon Suell, 37, had just left a nightclub and was walking in the 1100 block of Mcllhenny Street when an unknown suspect opened fire on him, wounding him.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO