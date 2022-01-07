ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Earnings: What to Watch

Cover picture for the articleAs the peak of stay-at-home orders fades further into the rearview mirror, investors expect strong subscriber growth from Netflix. The company's expanding operating margin is a critical narrative for Netflix investors. The streaming-service company reports earnings in two weeks. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is one of the first companies to report...

