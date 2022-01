Once in a while one comes across an angel. This angel did not drop out from the sky nor walk on water, but rather strolls on cement. Let me explain. This past summer I noticed someone every so often walking around the UES that was picking up papers and garbage off of the street and sidewalk. He was outfitted with gloves, a large folding shopping cart with a white plastic liner in it and a litter pick-up stick. I eventually struck up a conversation the next time I saw him and gave thanks for helping clean up the area along the street and sidewalk.

