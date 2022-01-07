Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 1/7/22

Jonathan Linden: You're listening to 91.9 KVCR News, and I'm Jonathan Linden. Here's part two of my conversation with California Redistricting Commissioner Ray Kennedy. I started this portion of the interview by asking him more about Congressional District 41, which I categorized as Ken Calvert's. District 41 will go from Corona to the Coachella Valley and includes the cities of Palm Springs and Palm Desert. I asked him if there was a specific reason the district had to stretch all the way to the desert.

