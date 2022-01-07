ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 1/7/22

By KVCR
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Riverside County, there were 1,887 new reported cases on Thursday, that's a 28% decrease compared to last week. Over the previous seven days,...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 4

Mike Jimenez
4d ago

I wish there was a test to figure out which variant of the covid people are getting there are covid 19 that over 19 the Delta virus and the amateur on I think it would be interesting if we can figure out what people are receiving for vaccinations and what variant did they Get sick from.

Reply(3)
3
San Bernardino, CA
