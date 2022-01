Good morning, Bay Area. It was a rough week for the Nasdaq Composite, and according to new research, four in every 10 companies on the tech-heavy exchange have seen their stock cut in half. Time will tell where this leads. On a separate note, S.F. gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has paused its education-oriented "LuoBuLeSi" service in China — a move that could reflect that country's recent crackdown on the private education sector. It's the last day of the workweek for the first week of the year. Here's what's in store in local business news.

