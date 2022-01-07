Forecast 2022: Cell-cultivated meat, Union Square, bring on the cruises?

There’s one rule when it comes to using a smoker: low and slow. That’s the philosophy of Frank Imbarlina of SRQ Cured, a smoked fish and charcuterie business whose products can be found in markets and restaurants around town, as well as at Two Chefs on Hillview, which Imbarlina calls a “gourmet curiosity shop” that he is opening with fellow chef Melissa Louty. Imbarlina smokes salmon caught near the Faroe Islands, as well as Gulf mahi, and also offers smoked duck breast and duck confit. He has plans to add duck prosciutto, wild boar products, pâtés, terrines and more to his inventory. Visit sarasotacured.com for an up-to-date list of where to find the goods.

