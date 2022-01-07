Forecast 2022: Cell-cultivated meat, Union Square, bring on the cruises?

We've got cooks down here from the world's best places for pizza — New York, Chicago . . . New Jersey — so it stands to reason that the Tampa Bay area would therefore also have some great freaking pizza.All it took was asking. We asked readers for the very best pizzerias in Tampa Bay, and here's what you said: Due Amici, Ybor CityEddie and Sam's, Downtown TampaFabrica Pizza, St. PeteForbici, Hyde ParkJoey Brooklyn's, St. PeteLee's Grocery, Tampa HeightsPizza Box, St. PetePizza Suprema, LutzPizzeria Gregario, Safety HarborNYNY, South TampaShell Point Pizza, RuskinSlyce, Madeira BeachSouth Tampa Pizza, South TampaVerrazzano’s New York Pizza, ClearwaterFlippers Pizzeria, St. PeteClassic Pizza, Fort MeadeThe Nona Slice House, Safety HarborHampton Station, Seminole HeightsBeach Pizza Plus, SeminoleSally O'Neal's, South TampaCristino's Coal Oven Pizza, ClearwaterBrooklyn Pizza Company, SeminoleMike's Pizza, LargoMadison Avenue Pizza, DunedinColony Grill, St. PeteCappy’s, multiple locationsLeaning Tower of Pizza, New Port RicheySiri's Gourmet Burgers and Pizza, GulfportPaul's Chicago Pizza, ClearwaterGennaro's, St. Pete BeachGigi's Italian Restaurant, St. Pete BeachFor vegan or vegetarian options:Ground Foods Cafe, Seminole HeightsTampa Pizza Co., Downtown TampaFlatbread & Butter, St. PeteGourmet Pizza Company, South Tampa
