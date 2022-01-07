ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Forecast 2022: Cell-cultivated meat, Union Square, bring on the cruises?

By Alex Barreira
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cell-cultured meat, downtown decisions, bring on the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
sarasotamagazine.com

SRQ Cured Is Bringing Smoked Fish and Meat to a Store Near You

There’s one rule when it comes to using a smoker: low and slow. That’s the philosophy of Frank Imbarlina of SRQ Cured, a smoked fish and charcuterie business whose products can be found in markets and restaurants around town, as well as at Two Chefs on Hillview, which Imbarlina calls a “gourmet curiosity shop” that he is opening with fellow chef Melissa Louty. Imbarlina smokes salmon caught near the Faroe Islands, as well as Gulf mahi, and also offers smoked duck breast and duck confit. He has plans to add duck prosciutto, wild boar products, pâtés, terrines and more to his inventory. Visit sarasotacured.com for an up-to-date list of where to find the goods.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Cultured Meat#Union Square
Footwear News

How Gucci Is Investing In Physical Retail This Year With The North Face Pop-Ups + New American Dream Shop

Despite the many obstacles plaguing the retail world right now, from the spread of Omicron to high inflation and supply chain issues, Gucci is investing in its brick-and-mortar strategy this year. First up, the Italian luxury brand has unveiled plans for a brand-new series of pop-ups dedicated to the second chapter of its collaboration with The North Face. The newest phase of the partnership sees a special cross-category collection for men and women comprising of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage and shoes, including many pieces as hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks and warm, insulated jackets that reference the outdoor world. According to Gucci, its...
RETAIL
Robb Report

This New ‘Nomadic’ Luxury Hotel Concept Is Designed to Pop-Up and Then Disappear

In a time when everyone is on the move, Jordan Bem, CEO and founder of Moliving, has created a hospitality concept that will deliver experiences in a mobile and sustainable—yet still luxurious—way. Moliving is a “nomadic hotel” concept that builds and delivers modular, prefabricated units. The catch? They feel like a five-star hotel. Along with durability and mobility, Bem and his team are placing an importance on eco-minded hospitality, so each of the 400-square-foot pods they create will have a bedroom, bathroom, two decks (totaling 120 square feet of outdoor space) and a living area. Fully furnished, the pods minimally disrupt...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

Chairish Expands with 200K European Furnishings, Home Goods

Online vintage and resale furniture retailer Chairish is adding hundreds of thousands of European pieces to its inventory this year, building on the company’s acquisition last year of Pamono, a European luxury vintage marketplace. The marketplace offers items sourced from 2,000 high galleries, shops, editors, artisans, and designers throughout Europe, with an average of 4,000 new arrivals weekly. As the trend of resale furnishings continues to grow, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, Chairish has seen its business grow substantially—39 percent year-over-year growth in 2020 and 54 percent year-over-year in 2021 with the acquisition of Pamono. Part of that growth is...
HOME & GARDEN
San Francisco Business Times

Kleiner Perkins celebrates 50th year in venture capital with $1.8B in new funds to invest

Kleiner Perkins, celebrating its 50th year of venture investing, on Tuesday announced it raised $1.8 billion in new funds and named a pair of new partners. The $1 billion KP SelectII fund and $800 million KP20 early stage fund are the fourth and fifth raised since the Menlo Park firm reshuffled its investors and refocused on early stage investing in 2019. It's been an attempt to regain the success Kleiner had when it backed the likes of Genentech in the 1970s, Electronic Arts in the 1980s, and Google and Amazon in the 1990s.
MENLO PARK, CA
San Francisco Business Times

Tesla is losing its head of human resources to a startup

Tesla Inc.'s head of human resources is reportedly leaving the company to join a startup that offers a recruiting service. Heretofore one of the most prominent Black managers at Tesla, Valerie Capers Workman will become the chief legal officer at Stryder Corp, the company behind the Handshake job listing app, Bloomberg reported. Workman has been at Tesla for nearly four years and served as its vice president of people for the last 18 months.
BUSINESS
phillyvoice.com

Hummingbird Island pop-up bringing Jamaican food to Huda in Rittenhouse Square this weekend

As Philadelphia hunkers down for some of the coldest weather it's had so far this winter, one cook is planning to bring warm Caribbean flavors to the city this weekend. Hummingbird Island brand, a pop-up project from chef Tevon Tyrell, will be serving Jamaican patties and coco bread from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Huda, a sandwich shop located at 32 S. 18th St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Cell-cultured meat, alternative financing, avoiding tech debt

In exchange for affordability and convenience, consumers, regulators and meat producers have learned to live with the many downsides of raising animals for food at scale: Greenhouse gases, water pollution, unsafe working conditions, and inhumane practices, just for starters. But a United Nations report estimates that we’ll need to double...
AGRICULTURE
Axios Tampa Bay

Guide to the best pizza in Tampa Bay

We've got cooks down here from the world's best places for pizza — New York, Chicago . . . New Jersey — so it stands to reason that the Tampa Bay area would therefore also have some great freaking pizza.All it took was asking. We asked readers for the very best pizzerias in Tampa Bay, and here's what you said: Due Amici, Ybor CityEddie and Sam's, Downtown TampaFabrica Pizza, St. PeteForbici, Hyde ParkJoey Brooklyn's, St. PeteLee's Grocery, Tampa HeightsPizza Box, St. PetePizza Suprema, LutzPizzeria Gregario, Safety HarborNYNY, South TampaShell Point Pizza, RuskinSlyce, Madeira BeachSouth Tampa Pizza, South TampaVerrazzano’s New York Pizza, ClearwaterFlippers Pizzeria, St. PeteClassic Pizza, Fort MeadeThe Nona Slice House, Safety HarborHampton Station, Seminole HeightsBeach Pizza Plus, SeminoleSally O'Neal's, South TampaCristino's Coal Oven Pizza, ClearwaterBrooklyn Pizza Company, SeminoleMike's Pizza, LargoMadison Avenue Pizza, DunedinColony Grill, St. PeteCappy’s, multiple locationsLeaning Tower of Pizza, New Port RicheySiri's Gourmet Burgers and Pizza, GulfportPaul's Chicago Pizza, ClearwaterGennaro's, St. Pete BeachGigi's Italian Restaurant, St. Pete BeachFor vegan or vegetarian options:Ground Foods Cafe, Seminole HeightsTampa Pizza Co., Downtown TampaFlatbread & Butter, St. PeteGourmet Pizza Company, South Tampa
TAMPA, FL
Benzinga

Birks Group Clocks 16% Sales Growth In FY22 Holiday Period

Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) reported a 16.3% net sales growth year-on-year for the nine-week holiday sales period ending December 25, 2021. The company noted FY22 Holiday Period net sales growth was driven by a comparable store sales increase of 18.4%, primarily due to strong sales in the Bijoux Birks brand product sales and the third party watches and jewellery categories.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Chicago Tribune

Monkey King Jianbing is worth the hunt, serving up crepe-like street food in Chinatown

Ever try a new dish and immediately regret not having grown up eating one every week? Jianbing is an immensely popular Chinese street food that Western food writers often liken to French crepes, because each starts with a batter spread thinly on a flat-top that is then wrapped up with various fillings. But this is also where most of the similarities end. Instead of only wheat flour, jianbing ...
CHICAGO, IL
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
834
Followers
3K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco

Comments / 0

Community Policy