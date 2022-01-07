ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

South Central girls fall at Altamont in NTC action

i70sports.com
 5 days ago

For South Central- Brooklyn Garrett 22 points, 21 rebounds. South Central is now 9-8 on...

www.i70sports.com

Fulton Sun

South Callaway girls fall in first round, 63-42, to Hermann

Every loose ball seemed to end up in the hands of a Hermann Lady Bearcat on Monday night. South Callaway played Hermann for the second time this season in its first-round game in the South Callaway Tournament, losing 63-42. The Lady Bulldogs managed four field goals in the first half, trailing 32-18 at halftime.
HIGH SCHOOL
i70sports.com

BSE Girls Get Home Win Over Wayne City

Brownstown-St. Elmo girls basketball has won three of its last four games after getting a 68-28 win over Wayne City at home on Monday night. With the win, BSE is now 9-11 on the season and they will jump back into National Trail Conference action on Thursday when they host Altamont.
HIGH SCHOOL
i70sports.com

South Central Boys Down Ramsey

South Central boys basketball won its third game in a row and have now won 9 of their last 10 after a 65-48 win over Ramsey on Monday night. The game was close after the first quarter of play with South Central holding a slim 12-10 lead over the Rams. The Cougars opened up the game in the second quarter, outscoring Ramsey 26-15 in the period to hold a 38-25 lead at halftime. Ramsey would cut into the lead, outscoring the Cougars 11-7 to cut it to 45-36 heading into the fourth quarter where South Central would go on a 20-12 run to close out the win. South Central improves to 14-5 on the season and will play again at home Tuesday night as they host Windsor/Stew-Stras. Ramsey is 2-10 on the season and will host Windsor/Stew-Stras on Friday.
EDUCATION
Samantha Roberts
blackfordathletics.com

8th Girls Fall to Delta

The JH girls hosted Delta last night for only an 8th grade game. The Lady Bruins lost to 31-14. The 8th graders on now 5-3. Delta lead the Lady Bruins 8-0 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 18-5 at the half. Delta led 25-8 after 3. Rylee Heiser and Reagan Ridgeway each scored 5 to lead the Lady Bruins.
HIGH SCHOOL
elizabethton.com

Happy Valley teams fall to South Greene in conference action

GREENEVILLE- The Rebels of South Greene hosted the Happy Valley Warriors in conference play on Tuesday night. An early January clash that could really help set the tone for the teams as they head into the meat and bones of the season, both schools looked for a win. South Greene...
HIGH SCHOOL
i70sports.com

CHBC’s Heckert Gets National Recognition by MaxPreps and WBCA

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City junior guard Gracie Heckert has received some national recognition being named a MaxPreps/WBCA Player of the Week for December 27 thru January 2. MaxPreps and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association pick one player from each of the 9 regions that make up the country and Heckert was chosen as the player of the week for Region 4 after averaging 26.5 points per game, 10,2 rebounds per game, 5.2 steals per game and 3.7 assists per game in the four games CHBC played the week of December 27 to January 2. Heckert is joined on the list of players recognized by athletes from Connecticut, New York, South Carolina, Nebraska, Texas, Utah, California and Florida.
BASKETBALL
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Cavemen beat Lovington Wildcats with barrage of 3s

LOVINGTON – A team’s ability to shoot threes and make transition baskets usually amounts to success, and spells disaster for the opposition. And that was the case Tuesday night, with Carlsbad’s boys basketball team earning the success, Lovington enduring the disaster, as the Cavemen started the first quarter with a barrage of threes,...
LOVINGTON, NM
i70sports.com

Cockburn Named Big Ten Co-Player Of The Week

(Champaign, IL) — Illinois basketball star Kofi Cockburn is the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. The junior center received the honor after averaging 26 points and 14 rebounds per game during two wins last week against Maryland and Minnesota. He shares the award with Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Fall To Olney Saturday, Head To Central Thursday….Girls Saturday Scores

The Salem Lady Cats are off this week until Thursday when they travel to Breese Central. Salem is coming off a loss Saturday to visiting Olney 51-44. Alisia Keller had a huge game in the loss finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Kaitlyn Biegeleisan added 13 and Emma Gregg 11 points and 5 rebounds. Olney hit 7 three-pointers to help them to the win.
OLNEY, IL
Effingham Radio

Altamont Splits Doubleheader With Woodlawn, Boys Win 54-28 Girls Fall 60-32

Both Altamont Indians boys and girls teams traveled to Woodlawn on Saturday where Altamont split the day. In the first game it was ladies first. As Altamont had a tough time of getting anything going offensively threw out the day, the Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 12-9 lead after one thanks in part to a pair of threes from Jase Burkett.
ALTAMONT, IL
Basketball
Sports
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Girls Basketball team loses game 48-25 to Nipomo High

– The Paso Robles High School Girls Basketball Team lost 48-25 to a gifted team from Nipomo High School Tuesday night at Gil Asa Gym. The Titans jumped out to an early lead created by their tough defense. They led 13-2 after one quarter. The Bearcats started scoring in the second quarter, but trailed at half time 27-10. After half-time, the Bearcats pulled with nine points, before the Titans put the game away.
NIPOMO, CA
i70sports.com

CHBC Girls Basketball to Honor Longtime Coach Carolyn Wendte Tonight

The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball team will be back in action Monday night after 6 days off and will try to stay perfect in the National Trail Conference as they host North Clay. The meeting will be the first this year between the 15-1 (4-0 in NTC) Bobcats and the 7-11 (1-3 in NTC) Cardinals. The Junior Varsity game will get underway at 6:00pm with a setup of two 10-minute halves being played and immediately following that game, former Coach Carolyn Wendte will be honored with a ceremony with the Varsity game getting underway after the ceremony. We will have the broadcast of the Varsity game on 107.1 FM WKRV at about 7:00pm.
BEECHER CITY, IL
i70sports.com

Vandalia Junior Wrestlers Advancing to Dual Team State

The Vandals Junior Wrestlers are advancing to dual team state. Vandalia placed third at the state qualifying event Sunday, beating East St Louis 84-9 in the quarter finals, losing to Edwardsville 53-37 In the semi finals; then beating Granite City 73-28 in the consolation bout, and went on to defeat Bethalto 51-45 in the 3rd place match. Dual team state finals are Jan 30 in Chicago.
VANDALIA, IL
i70sports.com

Moe Gardner Elected To College Football Hall Of Fame

(Champaign, IL) — Illinois football legend Moe Gardner is going into the College Football Hall of Fame He has been selected as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Gardner is arguably the best defensive tackle in Fighting Illini history, being named a two-time consensus All-American. He earned All-Big Ten honors all four seasons from 1987 to 1990.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
valleycenterhornets.com

Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Salina Central 71 – 40

Valley Center girls played #2 ranked Salina Central team on Tuesday night. The girls competed but the Mustangs were just too much for the Hornets. Valley Center was led in scoring by Anna Eldridge with 16. The girls travel to Goddard Eisenhower on Friday.
VALLEY CENTER, KS
Leader-Herald

Speedy South Glens Falls romps to girls’ basketball win over Broadalbin-Perth

BROADALBIN — South Glens Falls’ speed and height advantage proved to be too much for the Broadalbin-Perth Patriots. Sydney Hart and Kaitlin McDonough combined for 48 points for the Bulldogs as South High romped to a 68-38 Foothills Council victory in girls’ basketball action Monday night at the Robert C. Munn Gymnasium at Broadalbin-Perth High School.
BROADALBIN, NY
i70sports.com

Illini basketball at Nebraska tonight

The Illinois Fighting Illini return to Big 10 action tonight as they are in Nebraska. The Illini have won 4 in a row and are 11-3 overall and 4-0 in the Big 10 and Kofi Cockburn talks about why they are playing well. Nebraska comes into tonight’s game at 6-10...
NEBRASKA STATE

Community Policy