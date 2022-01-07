South Central girls fall at Altamont in NTC action

South Central boys basketball won its third game in a row and have now won 9 of their last 10 after a 65-48 win over Ramsey on Monday night. The game was close after the first quarter of play with South Central holding a slim 12-10 lead over the Rams. The Cougars opened up the game in the second quarter, outscoring Ramsey 26-15 in the period to hold a 38-25 lead at halftime. Ramsey would cut into the lead, outscoring the Cougars 11-7 to cut it to 45-36 heading into the fourth quarter where South Central would go on a 20-12 run to close out the win. South Central improves to 14-5 on the season and will play again at home Tuesday night as they host Windsor/Stew-Stras. Ramsey is 2-10 on the season and will host Windsor/Stew-Stras on Friday.

