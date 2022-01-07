South Central girls fall at Altamont in NTC action

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City junior guard Gracie Heckert has received some national recognition being named a MaxPreps/WBCA Player of the Week for December 27 thru January 2. MaxPreps and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association pick one player from each of the 9 regions that make up the country and Heckert was chosen as the player of the week for Region 4 after averaging 26.5 points per game, 10,2 rebounds per game, 5.2 steals per game and 3.7 assists per game in the four games CHBC played the week of December 27 to January 2. Heckert is joined on the list of players recognized by athletes from Connecticut, New York, South Carolina, Nebraska, Texas, Utah, California and Florida.
