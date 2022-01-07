ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Weather on the Web

By Rob Koenig
wagmtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 AM Saturday for Southeastern Aroostook County thanks to the moderate snow that we’ll see heading into the afternoon. Light snow moves into the region during the mid-morning hours. It’s not until we get into...

www.wagmtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Coldest Day In Nearly 3 Years With Subzero Wind Chills All Day

BOSTON (CBS) —  Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season with highs in the single digits and teens and be prepared for subzero wind chills all day long. This will be coldest stretch we’ve seen since January 21, 2019 – nearly three years ago! There was also a brief band of snow overnight laying down a fresh coating on many roads, so you may need some extra time heading out this morning. New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average). The daytime hours will fluctuate between 10-to-15...
BOSTON, MA
live5news.com

Winter storm could impact the Carolinas this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold Tuesday is ahead here across the Lowcountry despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon, over 10° below the average high of 60°. Our coldest night this week is on the way tonight when temperatures will fall into the 20s inland, mid 30s at the beaches. Expect a hard freeze inland with frost possible all the way to the beaches. We’ll begin to warm up tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for the rest of the work week. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of rain Thursday night. A more significant storm system to watch will move into the Southeast Saturday night and Sunday. Computer models are suggesting that an area of low pressure will develop near the Carolina coastline Sunday morning with plenty of moisture and cold air on the north and west side of this storm. There is much uncertainty at this point with how things will unfold but what we do know is that enough ingredients could be in place by Sunday to bring wintry weather to parts of North and South Carolina. We’ll keep you updated!
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
County
Aroostook County, ME
City
Presque Isle, ME
country1037fm.com

The National Weather Service Says Snow Accumulations Possible

Who is ready for some SNOW? Our friends in Nashville got a big storm last week but it looks like it just might be our turn by the weekend. According to the Charlotte Observer, the National Weather Service says a strong storm surge could bring snow to Charlotte this weekend and we could get some accumulation. It is expected to start Saturday. Of course there is plenty of time for this all to change.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Said And Done#Wagm
WMUR.com

Video: Dangerously cold wind chills

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A blast of bitterly cold air arrives Tuesday. This will be dangerous cold with wind chills before temperatures moderate midweek. Wind chills are subzero statewide Tuesday morning, and as cold at the 20s below zero in the North Country. With these dangerous conditions, a wind chill warning is in effect for Coos and Grafton counties with a wind chill advisory across the rest of the Granite State (except the immediate Seacoast) for the morning.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Arctic Air, Bone-Chilling Winds To Yield Coldest Day In Last 3 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Arctic air mass is responsible for the deep freeze over the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys on Tuesday.  The arctic air will reinforce the cold to yield the coldest day in three years. The air mass was hanging out over icy Greenland about a week ago. Now, the arctic air mass has shifted over the Northeast Region.  Wind chills Tuesday morning were near zero degrees in Philadelphia from the bone-chilling breeze.  In areas north and west of the city, temperatures nosedived reaching sub-zero digits earlier Tuesday morning. Let's talk about the coming cold. An Arctic cold front will move...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps On Tuesday, Snow Possible This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is here. A warming trend began Monday evening into Tuesday. As of noon, the feels-like temperature in the Twin Cities was 15 degrees. Some areas to the southwest were in the 20s and low-30s. WARMER SUNRISE! Finally above ZERO this morning 👏👏👏 @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/C9Rlwgvrqt — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) January 11, 2022 It will get up to 32 degrees in the metro Tuesday, with the feels-like temperatures in the 20s. Parts of central, western and southwestern Minnesota will be in the mid-30s to low-40s. Again, feels-like temperatures...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing. Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s. Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Morning Temperatures, Wind Chills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s another frigidly cold morning with wind chills down to near 0. When temperatures dip to this low I always try to remind folks about the potential of frostbite setting in. If you are in Pittsburgh, the chance for frostbite is low today. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places in the Laurel Highlands, the Ridges, and in the ‘snow belt’ will likely see wind chills falling below 0 this morning and that is where the concern will be the greatest. When wind chills drop to below 0, frostbite can set in in as little as thirty minutes. For today, the chill...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WWL-AMFM

Chilly weather is here to stay, for awhile

Cold and at times, chilly weather is the order for today. Frost is possible on the north and west sides of the lake for the next couple of nights. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We’re starting Tuesday
ENVIRONMENT
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/11

Main update will be on setup into the weekend. Still needs more time in the oven. Here is a weaken system Thursday but for now, that one looks more limited in its moisture. Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy