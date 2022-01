PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) today announced development progress on the Breakfast Point East community in Panama City Beach, Florida. This new community is planned for more than 700 homesites to be developed in multiple phases. Site work is currently underway on the community’s first phase which is planned for 235 homesites. This residential community is part of a larger mixed-use, planned development that is also approved for 440 multi-family units, 160,000 square feet of retail space, 75,000 square feet of office space and 750 hotel rooms. The development’s first hotel, a 131-room Homewood Suites by Hilton, is currently under construction and is anticipated to open in spring of 2022.

