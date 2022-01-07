ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Officials identified 25-year-old Michael Jacobs who died after a crash on the San Diego (405) Freeway (San Diego, CA)

 4 days ago

Officials identified 25-year-old Michael Jacobs who died after a crash on the San Diego (405) Freeway (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report

On Thursday, The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified 25-year-old Michael Jacobs as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday on the San Diego (405) Freeway.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place on the southbound freeway [...]

January 7, 2022

