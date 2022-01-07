ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Stormy weather hangs on Friday morning; flooding, landslides still possible

By Natasha Stenbock
 4 days ago

STORM REPORTS:
Astoria’s 24-hour rainfall total Thursday was somewhere between 4.27″ and 5.07″ inches! However, that’s preliminary and likely to be adjusted before it officially goes down in record keeping. The almanac which is calculated in the evening lists 4.27″ as the total for Astoria. While we wait for the official total, it’s important to note that either way it smashes the daily record for Jan. 6 (old record 3.14″ in 1914).

    Thursday’s almanac rain totals. Subject to change.
    Thursday preliminary rain totals
    Seaside looked like this most of the day Thursday.

Wind reports from Thursday include the kind of wind that’s strong enough to be annoying to wind that’s robust enough to throw your garbage bin down the street like it owes you money. Here’s a sample from Thursday: NNW Bonneville: 71 mph (pales in comparison to morning speed 87 mph), Cape Disappointment: 66 mph, Astoria Megler Bridge: 70 mph, Clatsop Spit: 66 mph.

Forecast:

Windiest, wettest weather occurs early Friday. Would not be surprised to see power outages from the wind and/or falling trees. Portland may only accumulate an additional 0.50″ of rain before it starts to dry out for the evening. The Oregon Coast may collect another 1″ of rain. Once the cold front passes, we’ll get more showery precipitation and temps will drop.

Snow levels go from 5,000′ down to 3,000′.  A winter storm warning for the Cascades includes blowing snow and challenging driving. It is possible to collect nearly a foot of new snow Friday, but it won’t be equally distributed. Wind gusts persist Friday morning.

Flooding, mudslides, downed trees will be a concern even after the rain stops.

Friday’s weather alerts from NWS

Flash Flood Watch through Friday morning for Western Columbia          River Gorge. Winter Storm Warning from 6 AM to 10 PM PST Friday for Northern          Oregon Cascades. Winter Weather Advisory from noon Friday to midnight PST Friday          night for Cascades in Lane County. Wind Advisory until noon PST Friday for Greater Portland Metro
Area. High Wind Warning until 10 AM PST Friday for Central Coast          Range of Western Oregon-Central Oregon Coast-Coast Range          of Northwest Oregon-North Oregon Coast.            Coastal Flood Advisory from 1 AM to 8 AM PST Friday for North          Oregon Coast. Wind Advisory from midnight tonight to noon PST Friday for          Central Willamette Valley-South Willamette Valley.

Flood Advisory in effect until 4:00 p.m. Friday

Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Clark, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum.

Flooding of small streams and creeks, as well as areas with poor drainage. Expect ponding of water in urban areas.

