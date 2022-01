Power REIT is a small-cap REIT with huge potential in the coming years. For investors with a healthy risk appetite looking for a small cap that is an asymmetric opportunity, Power REIT (NYSE:PW) could be an interesting choice. While Power REIT has a long operating history, things have drastically changed for the better in the last decade. Investors could see explosive returns moving forward if they are able to stomach the volatility of this small cap REIT.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO