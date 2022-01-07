ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ayr Wellness updates on its stock repurchase program

By Khyathi Dalal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In its update on stock repurchase program, Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) has repurchased 568K Subordinate Voting Shares for C$11M+. Earlier, the company announced that...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Zillow Group Stock: Management Needs To Prove Its Mettle

The US property market is expected to cool as mortgage rates surge beyond their 2Y historical rates since the start of the pandemic. ZG announced its share repurchase program when its stock price was at $53.77, nearing its 52-week lows, representing a four-fold difference from its 1Y high of $203.79.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals cuts 35% of its U.S. workforce

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BYSI) slashes its workforce in a move to preserve cash while it continues to prioritize the regulatory process of plinabulin in chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in China and the U.S. The pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics said on Tuesday it is implementing a 35% reduction in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ayr Wellness#Otcqx#Ayrwf
Seeking Alpha

iRhythm extends gains as Oppenheimer upgrades on Novitas’ update

After adding more than a quarter to its value on Monday, iRhythm Technologies (IRTC +6.9%) continues to trade higher as the market weighs in on the updated reimbursement rates published by Novitas for External Electrocardiographic Recording Codes for 2022. Arguing that the rates published by the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC)...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Heritage-Crystal Clean: Undervalued And Yet Still Outperforming Its Peers

Heritage-Crystal Clean is an under-the-radar company, but its stock performance is notable, beating the S&P 500 for the last five years. Understanding The Identify Of Heritage-Crystal Clean. Chances are you've never heard of Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI). Founded in 2007 and with a market capitalization of just ~$780M, Heritage-Crystal Clean isn't...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

QinHong International Group Readies $15 Million U.S. IPO

QinHong International Group has filed to raise $15 million in a U.S. IPO. QinHong International Group (QHI) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement. The firm provides a range of financial services for small and medium sized businesses...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Tilray: This Is A Good Time To Sell

Shares of Tilray soared yesterday on a surprise profit. Shares of Tilray (TLRY) soared 13.6% on the first day of trading this week after the cannabis company astonished the market with a surprise profit that was largely driven by factors unrelated to business performance. The firm continues to face an uncertain future and revenue challenges persist. Since the risk profile is skewed to the downside, I do not recommend to jump on the bandwagon here!
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Mattress Firm Begins U.S. IPO Rollout

Mattress Firm has filed to go public in a U.S. IPO. Mattress Firm Group (MFRM) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm sells mattresses and related products to consumers in the United States. MFRM has produced...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Iridex gains on Q4, FY21 prelim report

Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is trading +4.46% higher after-hour after issuing prelim results for Q4 and full year ended January 1, 2022. Q4 revenue is expected to be $15.1M to $15.3M (up around 24% Y/Y). Consensus revenue estimate for the quarter is $14.01M. During the quarter, the company sold 15,200 Cyclo G6...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

HomeSmart Holdings Seeks IPO For Continued Expansion

HomeSmart Holdings has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may vary. HomeSmart Holdings (HS) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides a technology platform for real estate agents, brokerages,...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

New Frontier Health receives NYSE non-compliance notice

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) has been notified by the NYSE of its non-compliance with the exchange's continued listing requirements. Pursuant to Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, New Frontier failed to timely file its financial information for the half year ended June 30, 2021 on Form 6-K with the SEC.
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Eagle Materials: A Solid Play On The Construction Market

Eagle Materials has managed to grow nicely over the past few years, with revenue and cash flows rising over time. Though some may view the construction industry as somewhat monolithic, the fact of the matter is that it is a vast network of companies that are both vertically and horizontally affiliated that each provide important products and/or services to the other players within that space. An example of one such supplier that focuses on heavy construction materials and light building materials in the US is a firm called Eagle Materials (EXP). Over the past three years, the enterprise has done well to grow its revenue and its profitability. Cash flows have also followed suit. That growth continues into the 2022 fiscal year and it looks as though the future for the enterprise will be bright. Add on top of this the fact that shares to the company don't look all that pricey and for investors who want a quality player in an important industry, this may be a great opportunity to hop in.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

SPAC Industrial Tech Acquisitions II raises $150M in IPO

A blank check company, Industrial Tech Acquisitions II (ITAQU) has raised $150M through its initial public offering of 15M units priced at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to begin trading today on Nasdaq. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Cyclical Outlook Key Takeaways: Investing In A Fast‑Moving Cycle

The robust global recovery continued in 2021, although unevenly across regions and sectors. Over the past year, much of the global economy transitioned quickly from an early cycle recovery to a mid-cycle expansion, and uncertainty has become an ongoing theme in markets, economies, and communities. In our January 2022 Cyclical...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Birks Group Clocks 16% Sales Growth In FY22 Holiday Period

Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) reported a 16.3% net sales growth year-on-year for the nine-week holiday sales period ending December 25, 2021. The company noted FY22 Holiday Period net sales growth was driven by a comparable store sales increase of 18.4%, primarily due to strong sales in the Bijoux Birks brand product sales and the third party watches and jewellery categories.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy