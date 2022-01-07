Ayr Wellness updates on its stock repurchase program

Eagle Materials has managed to grow nicely over the past few years, with revenue and cash flows rising over time. Though some may view the construction industry as somewhat monolithic, the fact of the matter is that it is a vast network of companies that are both vertically and horizontally affiliated that each provide important products and/or services to the other players within that space. An example of one such supplier that focuses on heavy construction materials and light building materials in the US is a firm called Eagle Materials (EXP). Over the past three years, the enterprise has done well to grow its revenue and its profitability. Cash flows have also followed suit. That growth continues into the 2022 fiscal year and it looks as though the future for the enterprise will be bright. Add on top of this the fact that shares to the company don't look all that pricey and for investors who want a quality player in an important industry, this may be a great opportunity to hop in.

