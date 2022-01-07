ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T'Winners For 2022: Tellurian And Chart Industries

Cover picture for the article

2021 was a year of extreme weather events that appear to be part of our climate changing future. Global coal-fired electricity generation will hit a new all-time high in 2021, the International Energy Agency said recently in what it called a "worrying sign" for the climate. The photo shows the reality...

MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
Sourcing Journal

Rising Energy Costs Rattle Manufacturers in Turkey, Pakistan

With skyrocketing prices for electricity and natural gas, the Turkish and Pakistani manufacturing sectors are feeling the squeeze. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Seeking Alpha

Kosmos Energy: An Undervalued LNG Play For 2023

KOS has recently broken through the $4.00 level. I first became interested in Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) in early December of 2020, I made a bullish call on the company at $1.71 a share. Over the course of ‘21 it rallied about 50%, making the call a reasonable success. I am reiterating that call at $4.38 a share (a multi-year high), and believe that in the current market environment shares could double this year, and continue higher as their premiere project, Greater Tortue comes closer to fruition in 2023. The good news as mentioned above is, it's not too late, the company and the stock have farther to run in my estimation.
Seeking Alpha

Oil's relentless march higher - WTI tops $80, energy equities follow

West Texas oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) (CL1:COM) are higher by ~$3 this afternoon on light supply news, indicating refineries and speculators are bidding up the price of the commodity as Omicron-linked demand concerns wane. WTI is now up ~8% ytd, the US producers (NYSEARCA:XLE) are up ~13%, and large Canadian producers...
Seeking Alpha

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals cuts 35% of its U.S. workforce

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BYSI) slashes its workforce in a move to preserve cash while it continues to prioritize the regulatory process of plinabulin in chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in China and the U.S. The pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics said on Tuesday it is implementing a 35% reduction in...
Seeking Alpha

Peabody Stock Deserves A Nibble (Or Two)

Coal demand, as well as prices, had a surprisingly strong year in 2021. The trend is thought to be just a temporary bounce on the way to industry-wide demise. Investment thesis: Peabody (BTU) emerged from bankruptcy in 2017, after becoming insolvent in 2016, mostly due to a sharp decline in coal prices, in large part caused by the shale boom that flooded the US market with natural gas last decade. Since its stock started trading again in 2017, it has declined by more than half, as of right now, mostly due to the fact that until last year, coal prices remained subdued. Furthermore, a deep general public conviction has emerged in regards to coal being on its way to becoming history as a source of energy, first and foremost in the Western World, but eventually even in the developing world. It is hard to be bullish on any company that belongs to an industry that is perceived to be in imminent demise. And yet, just in the past few months, a clearer view of the global energy situation emerged, which suggests that the recent improvement in coal demand and prices is not just a temporary reversal from coal's imminent terminal path. The US & global fundamentals are looking much-improved this decade for the coal industry. It is up to Peabody to now show that it can take advantage and produce some positive financial results. There is a good chance that it will.
Seeking Alpha

Heritage-Crystal Clean: Undervalued And Yet Still Outperforming Its Peers

Heritage-Crystal Clean is an under-the-radar company, but its stock performance is notable, beating the S&P 500 for the last five years. Understanding The Identify Of Heritage-Crystal Clean. Chances are you've never heard of Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI). Founded in 2007 and with a market capitalization of just ~$780M, Heritage-Crystal Clean isn't...
MarketWatch

Oil edges lower after jumping more than 5% in first week of 2022

Oil futures edged lower Monday, as traders weighed supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya against the threat to energy demand posed by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Oil prices had posted a decline for Friday’s session as the rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in December came in below expectations,...
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook

Crude oil price rally stalls as US jobs data flags ‘stagflation’ worries. Monetary policy bets in focus on upcoming Fed-speak, US CPI data. WTI advance stalled near $80/bbl, upward momentum may be fading. Crude oil prices retreated from a six-week high on Friday, tracking lower against a broadly...
Seeking Alpha

Get Ready For $100 Oil In 2022

The oil glut created from COVID-19 outbreak has been erased, and global oil inventories have fallen to the low end of their historical range. Today’s stock market presents a great dilemma for investors. With valuations inflated to near all-time highs, the broader U.S. stock market (i.e. S&P 500) offers...
