T'Winners For 2022: Tellurian And Chart Industries

Coal demand, as well as prices, had a surprisingly strong year in 2021. The trend is thought to be just a temporary bounce on the way to industry-wide demise. Investment thesis: Peabody (BTU) emerged from bankruptcy in 2017, after becoming insolvent in 2016, mostly due to a sharp decline in coal prices, in large part caused by the shale boom that flooded the US market with natural gas last decade. Since its stock started trading again in 2017, it has declined by more than half, as of right now, mostly due to the fact that until last year, coal prices remained subdued. Furthermore, a deep general public conviction has emerged in regards to coal being on its way to becoming history as a source of energy, first and foremost in the Western World, but eventually even in the developing world. It is hard to be bullish on any company that belongs to an industry that is perceived to be in imminent demise. And yet, just in the past few months, a clearer view of the global energy situation emerged, which suggests that the recent improvement in coal demand and prices is not just a temporary reversal from coal's imminent terminal path. The US & global fundamentals are looking much-improved this decade for the coal industry. It is up to Peabody to now show that it can take advantage and produce some positive financial results. There is a good chance that it will.

